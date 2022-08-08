NSW GOVERNMENT PROVIDES GREATER FUNDING SUPPORT TO ASYLUM SEEKERS

As part of its continued effort to ensure temporary visa holders and asylum seekers receive the support they need, the NSW Government has awarded additional funding to the service providers helping them.

Funded through Multicultural NSW’s Emergency Relief Support Grants program, 15 non-Government Organisations have received a share in $4.2 million so they can continue their work.

Minister for Multiculturalism Mark Coure said this funding was about filling a funding gap these NGOs were facing in trying to support the state’s most vulnerable across Greater Sydney and regional NSW.

“These organisations needed a leg up in their ongoing work helping more than 7,000 temporary visa holders, the majority of which are asylum seekers,” Mr Coure said.

“An example of one of these organisations is Multicultural Youth Affairs Network, which received $190,000 to support young people aged 15-25, including young parents, people with disability and those who identify as LGBTIQA+.

“We understand that temporary visa holders and especially asylum seekers are not always able to access what they need as easily and COVID-19 certainly didn’t make things easier, so this funding is about ensuring these vulnerable people do not get left behind.”

The funding will help provide emergency relief essentials, medical support, essential housing support, telecommunications and transport support to young asylum seekers and vulnerable temporary visa holders, across Greater Sydney and regional areas including the Illawarra and Murray Riverina regions.

Mr Coure added across the last two financial years, the NSW Government had provided more than $16 million in funding to support temporary visa holders.

For more information about the Emergency Relief Support Grants, visit multicultural.nsw.gov.au/emergency-relief-ngo-support-grants/.

