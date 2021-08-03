Obituaries

VANGRAMBERG – DENHAM (formerly at Film Location Services) was called to rest in God’s precious arms on Sunday, 1st of Aug. 2021. Beloved son of Gordon (late) & Mavis VanGramberg, caring brother of big Denham (late), Murray, Warren, Danielle, Jimmy (late) and Mickey, loving brother-in-law of Vilma & Rodney, much loved father of Keshia, Natalie, Thiasha & Arrianne, darling papa of Katara & Yelena. Viewing will be between 8 am and 10 am, 3rd August at A.F. Raymond’s Funeral Parlour 1. Cremation at General Cemetery (New Crematorium) Kanatte at 10.30 a.m. on 3rd August.049075