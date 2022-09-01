OBITUARIES – AUGUST 2022

NUGARA, Merrill Vivian Gerald, husband of Arlene, father and father-in-law of Melanie & Keith Rozairo and Rointon & Brendan, grandfather of Emma & Shashank, Joshua & Jess and Nathan & Joe. Great grandfather of Penelope and Franklin, in Sydney on July 31, 2022, aged 88 years. (Sydney Morning Herald, 3.8.2022)

TUCKER, Rita Florence, in Sri Lanka. (Contributed)

RODRIGO, Norma (nee WILLENBERG) , wife of late Kingsley Rodrigo,​ mother of Shamil (USA),​ Hiran (Canada),​ Renuka (USA) & Meneka (USA),​ mother-in-law of Natalie,​ Nadine & Indira,​ grandmother of Quinn,​ Ian,​ Garrett,​ Gavin,​ Hanna,​ Nicole,​ Rochelle & Praveen.​ Daughter of late Shelton and late Pearl Willenberg,​ sister of late Verna,​ late Travis,​ Cholmondeley (Australia),​ Monica (USA),​ late Eardley,​ late Darrel,​ late Shirley & late Ralph, in Sri Lanka. – 133,​ George E. de Silva Mawatha,​ Kandy, Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 9.8.2022)

THURGOOD, John Harold, (30.06.1949 – 05.08.2022), husband of Kay, father and father-in-law of Melanie (Brown) & Mark and Alison (Wool) & Jason, grandfather of Cooper, Georgie, Kaira, Archies and Oscar. Son of Harold (dec) & Fay Thurgood, in Adelaide on July 5, 2022. (Adelaide Advertiser, 11.8,2022)

MAHAMOOTH, Ingrid, mother of Kenneth, Rienzie and Keith, mother-in-law of Yasmin. Grandmother of Dilshad Mahamooth and Sarah Mahamooth, in Melbourne. (Contributed)

D’OLIVERA, Lucian W. B, (07.01.1929 – 09.08.2022), husband of Joyce, father of Lorraine, in Melbourne. (Contributed)

CHINNIAH, Damayanthi Rani (nee ANKETELL), (06.10 1940 – 05. 08. 2022) wife of Bennet, mother of David and Timothy,​ mother-in-law of Renuka and Sharla,​ grandmother of Analise and Joshua.​Sister of the late Balan and Eva Anketell; Drs. Inpam and Karunyan Arulanantham; Dr. Arul and Ranji Anketell; Suren and Christine Anketell and.Gane and Chandra Anketell,​ Daughter of the late Ernest Balasingham and Thapomani,

In Maryland, USA (Daily News, 11.8.2022)

BAKELMUN, Noel, brother of Marie Kemps and Maurice, Osmund, Emil and Carlo (all dec), in Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 14.8.2022)

WHITE, Frederick (Freddy), husband of Lavender, father of Fred (Jnr), Dhyan (SL), Bernadine, Suzette, Cliff and Fiona, in Perth. (The West Australian, 16.8.2022)

CHITTY, Lorna Jeanette, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, in Perth on August 10, 2022. (The West Australian, 16.8.2022)

FERNANDO, Dr Ranjan Lakdasa, husband of Sujatha, father and father-in-law of Suran & Michelle and Lakmalie & Chaminda. Grandfather of Jehan, Marina, Anika, Chloe, Flynn, Xavier, Scarlett and Sienna. Son of Alfred Victor & Lizzie Charlotte (both dec), brother of Lyn and Antoi (both dec), brother-in-law of Godfrey, Ananda, Vijaya, Nalin, Nelum and Pim, in Sydney on August 11, 2022. (Sydney Morning Herald, 16.8.2022)

GAUDER, Sheila, wife of Kenneth (dec), mother and mother-in-law of Gwyllym & Debbie, Jeremy & Claudine. Grandmother of Cameron, Tarta, Justin and Nadine.(Contributed)

BAKELMUN, Lyall, husband of Sylvia (nee Stork), father of Rosanne, Tyronne and Gail, grandfather of Elyse, Desiree, Ryan, Brittany, Jessica, Emily and Rachel. Great grandfather of Jacob, Haven and Jocelyn, in Canada, on August 14, 2022. (Contributed)

PIACHAUD, Agnes (nee De SILVA), wife of the late Noel Arthur Piachaud, mother of Marie (Piachaud) Slattery, son-in-law Brian John Slattery, grandmother of Joshua Harry Slattery, in Perth on August 16, 2022. (West Australian, 18.8.2022)

SILVA, Jennifer, daughter of the late Pius & Florence Silva, sister of Genevieve White (Aus), Nandi and late Rohan Silva, sister-in-law of George White (Australia), in Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 19.8.2022)

JOSEPH, Barbara Anne, (22.02.1953 – 17.08.22), daughter of Peter and Dene (dec), sister of Helen, Peter, Michael and Marcelle, sister-in-law of Denise, Robin and Chris, in Adelaide. (Adelaide Advertiser, 20.8.2022)

SALVADOR, Lancelot Shelton, husband of late Gertrude,​ father of Bernadette and father-in-law of Gladwyn.​ Son of the late Henry and Lilian Salvador,​ in Sri Lanka, on 18th August 2022. (Daily News, 20.8.2022)

ANGHIE, Anthony John Bernard (Tony), (17.11.1930 – 22.08.2022), brother of Trevor, Maureen and Maurice (all dec), brother-in-law of Ruth, Rosaine and Valerie. Husband of Varini, father of Tony (jnr), in Sri Lanka. (Melbourne Age, 24.8.2022)

SENANAYAKE, Prof. S. M. P., husband of Kathlene, father of Sandamalee and Madhubhashi, father-in-law of Rajith and Senthooran, grandfather of Navod, in Melbourne on August 13, 2022. (Daily News, 24.8.2022)

DAVY, Doreen Felicia,​ wife of (late) Clifford,​ mother of (late) Carlyle,​ Cavin,​ Rochelle & Davnel,​ mother -in-law of Melanie,​ Rosita,​ Adrian Pietersz & Rozana,​ grandmother of Ronella & Alan,​ great-grandmother of Christian.​ Daughter of (late) Lawrence & Beryl Rodrigo,​ sister of Clement, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News 25.8.2022)

OHLMUS, David, (18.12.1942 – 18.08.2022) in Melbourne. (Contributed)

RABOT, Rodney in Melbourne. (Contributed)

NILES, Indrani (nee BALASUNDARAM), wife of late Dr Jayarajan Niles,​ mother of Navam and Rajan,​ mother-in-law of Nishani,​ grandmother of Amelia. ​Ssister of Shirani Nalliah,​ sister-in-law of Bala Nalliah,​ Jevanthan Niles,​ Jevakumar Niles and late Sudhanthari Richards (nee Niles),​ in Sri Lanka on the 23rd of August 2022. (Daily News, 25.8.2022)

STEPHEN, Shelton (Shirley), husband of late Cynthia, father of Radley, Farrel (Australia), Gary (Australia), Pettrin, Petite (UK), Pendrin (Australia) and Jude, father-in-law of Romalie Candappa, Vilma Michael (Australia), Rienzie Anderson, Ajit Atukorala (UK), Trudy Williams (Australia) and Enoka Sanjeewani. Brother of Dagma and the late William, Wilma and Melrose, grandfather of Reihan, Radhini, Andre (Australia), Jaden (Australia) Tarsha, Tashan (UK), Taliya (UK), Arianna (Australia), Erron (Australia), Kiyara (Australia), great grandfather of Tiana and Tayden, in Sri Lanka on Agust 23, 2022. (Daily Mirror, 25.8.2022)

ISAACS, Gwen, sister of Claude, sister-in-law of Helen, in Perth.. (The West Australian, 27.8.2022)

NAGALINGAM, Dr Nathalie, in Melbourne. (Age, 27.8.2022)

BLACKER, Rev, Brian, husband of Parames, father of David and Paul, grandfather of Eric and Joshua, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News 27.8.2022)

GUINAN, Justin (Michael), (26.09.1940 – 25.08.2022), father of Gail and Dave, father-in-law of Belinda, grandfather of Toni, Rachael, Tiarn, Nathan and Caylan, in Canberra. (Canberra Times, 27.8.2022)

EBENEZER, Saroja (Sarojini) Joshua, mother of Stephanie and Sharon, mother-in-law of Tivanka and Mark, grandmother of Asher, Milena and Atarah, in Melbourne on August 22, 2022. (Sunday Observer, 28.8.2022)

LOWE, Shamaline (nee JAYAKODY), wife of Justinian Gamini, Mother of Iresh. Sister of Shehan and Iran, Sister-in-law of Cynthia, Chamila, Malkanthi, Indrani and late Ranjith, daughter of late Irangani & Ivan Jayakody (Dankotuwa), daughter-in-law of late Mildred & Justin Lowe (Dehiwala), on the 13th August 2022 in Paris, France. (Sunday Times, 28.8.2022)

Note: Spelling of most names as taken from Sri Lankan newspapers