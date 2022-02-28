OBITUARIES (E & O.E.) (FEBRUARY 2022)

DIAZ, Hillary Darrel Anthony (10.01.1947 – 06.01.2022), husband of Padma Diaz, father of Rodney Diaz, Sabrina Diaz, Melissa Diaz (Melb) and Darren Diaz, father-in-law of Stefan Balthazaar (Melb), Manojini Fernando and Ranitha Fernando, grandfather of Raizel (Melb) and Shannon. (Contributed by Melissa Diaz Balthazaar)

RAJIAH, Edward Samson (Sam), husband of Ranji (nee Paulraj), father of Jeremy, Angela and Michael Daniels, grandfather of Adrian & Amy and Johann in Sri Lanka on January 18, 2022, aged 97 years. – Ottakade estate, Bandarawela, Sri Lanka < jeremyrajiah@gmail.com >. (Contributed by S.Skandakumar))

EPHRAIMS, Stella, wife of Ivor (dec), mother and mother-in-law of Christine & Keith, Serena (dec) ,Ivor & Kirsten and Julianna & Brad, grandmother of Steven, Deanne & Alex, Kyle & Joel and Christie (UK) & Nisa, great grandmother of Mia, Aby and AJ. Brother of Vernon Potger (Tas), in Brisbane on December 2021. (‘Silverscene’, Jan-Feb 2022)

JAYAKODY, Romaine, wife of Bryce, mother of Bradley and Scott, in Melbourne on January 7, 2022. (‘Silverscene’, Jan-Feb 2022)

RAJENDRAN, Janardanan Pillai, husband of the late Katrina, father of Devan, Anita, James and Isabelle. Grandfather of 8, great grandfather of 1, in Brisbane on January 21, 2022. (Brisbane Courier Mail, 1.2.2022)

D’ROZARIO, Dr James, (29.10.1965 – 27.01.2022), brother of Felicity, Prudence, June Robin and their families, in Canberra. (Canberra Times, 2.2.2022)

JOACHIM, Denis Joseph, brother of Sara, brother-in-law of Mark, in Melbourne. (Age, 3.2.2022)

MALALESEKERA, Vijaya Prasanna (08.08.1945 – 05.02.2022), husband of Niri, Father of Sanjiv, Rajiv, Ashan and Prashan. Son of the late

Prof G.P. Malalasekera, in Sri Lanka. (Contributed)

JACKSON-SMALE, Alistair, (10.03.1927-28.01.2022), husband of Marianne, father of Jenny, grandfather and great grandfather of Brendan, Vanessa, Stephanie, Lucas, Victoria and Thomas. In Sydney aged 94 years. (Sydney Morning Herald, 4.2.2022)

EATON, Tania Marie, (21.05.1959 – 19.1.2022), wife of Michael Francis Burnett Eaton (dec), in Canberra. (Canberra Times, 5.2.2022)

BULNER, Brian (Binky), brother of Shiela Kirkton (nee De Bruin), adopted brother of Glen, Ena, Hope, Doreen, Cynthia and Margie, in Sri Lanka on February 5, 2022. (Contributed)

GUNAWARDENA – YVONNE (nee WEERAKOON),​ wife of Charles Gunawardena (dec),​ mother of Jeremy and Anushka,​ sister of Bradman,​ Rosemari,​ late Ronnie and late Peter, in London, on 24 January 2022, aged 95. (Sunday Observer, 6.2.2022)

GUNEWARDENA, Shelton (Shelly), husband of the late Lorna, father of Sunetra, Ramani (Fernando), Nandini, Rohan, Ravi, Devika (Wijesinghe) and Sriyanthie (Mc Cabe), father-in-law of Nimal Fernando, Sandra Gunewardena, Frank Escher, Sriyan Wijesinghe, grandfather of Chad, Shannon, Lara, Nina, Anjali, Seth, Krisante, Asante, Ravi, Johan, Shehan, Dilan and Skanda Jai, great grandfather of 6. Son of M.M.P.Gunewardena and Josephine (both dec), brother of Gaston, Victor, Rita (Madawala) and Quintus., brother-in-law of Rani (SL) and Kamini Can), in California, USA on February 8, 2022, aged 92 years. (Contributed by Pat Ranasinghe)

FORBES, William “Bill”, (17.12.1933 – 07.02.2022), father of Tracy Peto, Dena and Nick, in UK. < tracypeto66@hotmail.com > (Contributed by Brian Ratnayake)

ADOLPHUS. Peter, husband of Geta, in Perth, WA. (Contributed)

DE VALLIER, Winston, in Sri Lanka. (Contributed)

SRI BAWAN, Mathavavaraja, (.09.1946 – 09.02,2022), husband of Sharmalee, father of Adrika, in Melbourne. (Contributed)

NICHOLAS, Anton (A.W.F.), husband of Lorna (nee Murcott), father of Romaine. Brother of Lorraine (France) and Anne (France), brother-in-law of Andre Marchand, Bernard. Duraffour and Lucien Murcott, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 11.2.2022)

ATUKORALE, Joan (nee ARNOLDA). (Contributed)

HERFT, Christopher Alec Trevor, on 6th February 2022, husband of Shyamala,​ father of Jason & Stephanie,​ father-in-law of Danushiya,​ grandfather of Daniella. Son of late Allick & Joan Herft,​ brother of Tyrone & Trudy,​ brother-in-law of Nirmali,​ Basil,​ Shirani,​ Meena,​ late Anton James & Patrick Rajaratnam,​ in Sri Lanka on February 6, 2022. Cremation took place on 7th February 2022.010656 (Sunday Observer, 13.2.2022)

ISAACS, Phillip, (01.09.1948 – 11.02.2022), husband of Barbara, father of David & Jennifer. Son of Harry and Rita Isaccs, brother of Frank, brother-in-law of Penny, in Sydney. (Sydney Morning Herald, 16.2.2022)

HOFFMAN, Hugh, husband of Helen, father of Christopher and Jennifer, grandfather of Jack, Joseph, Jacob, Joshua and Noah. Son of Ernest and Noeline Hoffman (both dec), brother of Wilhelm (dec), Larraine (dec), David, Everard, Cheryl, Maive and Roger (dec), in UK on February 15, 2022. (Contributed by Everard Hoffman)

LEGRAND, Mary Elizabeth (nee JEGANATHAN) wife of the late George Legrand,​ mother of Chrishan (NZ) and​ Angelin. Sister of Charles Jeganathan,​ Alfred Jeganathan,​ Patrick Jeganathan,​ Theresa Michael and George Jeganathan,​ in Sri Lanka (Daily News, 17.2.2022)

RUPESINGHE, DR Kumar, husband of Marit, father of Anja and Natasja. Son of Dr. Leslie Rupesinghe and Olga Perera. Brother of the late Ajith Rupesinghe, Pravin and Sonali, in Sri Lanka, on February 19, 2022. (Contributed)

HENSMAN, A.J. Vimalarajan (Tony), husband of Therese (Pansy), father of Marina, Vicky, Jerome and Alfie, father-in-law of Kevin Candappa, Sumathi and Viranthi, grandfather of Jamess, Aimee, Pravaan, Chevaan, Talia and Minoli. Son of late Dharmarajah and Phyllis Hensman, brother of Dhana Hensman, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 19.2.2022)

KLEIN, Margaret Mary (nee BLAKE), (28.07.1926 – 06.02.2022), wife of Francis Bruce Klein (dec), mother & mother-in-law of Helen & Denis, Anne & Don, Elizabeth & George (dec), Susan & Stewart and Genevieve & David. Grandmother of Rebecca, Matthew, Stephan (dec), Samuel, Adam, Jessica (dec) and Gabi, great grandmother of James, Liam and Abbey, in Canberra. (Canberra Times, 19.2.2022)

DRIEBERG, Dion, father of Deb, George, Sharon, Geoff, Chris and Filamena,. Grandfather of Christopher, Brendon, Ryan, Chelsea and Liam, great grandfather of Indiana and Oliver, in Perth, WA, on February 19, 2022. (West Australian, 22.2.2022)

Sr. MARIE GRACE A.C. (Marie Teresa WALLES), in Sri Lanka on 21st February 2022. – Carmel Convent,​ 88,​ Ananda Rajakaruna Mawatha,​ Colombo 10, Sri Lanka.. (Daily News, 23.2.2020)

DON, Sybil Margaret, (16.04.1929 – 19.02.2022), wife of Hilary (dec), mother of Judith and Michelle, grandmother of Tumira, Trevor, Karl, Cassey, Taylor, Megan, Todd, Riley and Cooper, great grandmother and great, great grandmother, in Perth, WA. (West Australian, 23.2.2022)

WAMBEEK, Vernon Glen, son of Marie & Vernon George Wambeek, brother of Beverly and Collin, in Sydney on February 13, 2022. (Daily Mirror, 24.2.2022)

EPHRAUMS, Rita Alice, in Melbourne. (Contributed)

Note: Spelling of most names as taken from Sri Lankan newspapers