OBITUARIES (E & O.E.) (JULY 2022)

LEEMBRUGGEN, Barbara Noble Ann “Babs” (nee BARTHOLOMEUSZ), 26.07.1926 – 15.06.2022, wife of Herbert Peter Claude (Bob) Leembruggen (dec), mother of Dr Elisabeth Leembruggen-Kallberg and Patricia Evelyn Leembruggen (dec), mother-in-law of Samuel Kallberg (Neth), grandmother of Nicholas Peter Ulrich Leembruggen. Daughter of Arnold Edward Annesley Bartholomeusz and Alice Constance Nellideith Mack, Sister of Edward Bartholomeusz, Rev. Eric Bartholomeusz, George Bartholomeusz, Herbert Bartholomeusz, Helen Woutersz ad Edith Bilsborough (all dec)

MISSO, Marianne Paulette, (17.02.1950 – 18.06.2022), wife of Darrel, mother of Marie. Daughter of Daphne & Arthur (Shelley).

Sister of Virginia, Suzanne Noel, Patrick, Jeanette and Philip, in Melbourne. (Contributed)

HETTIARACHCHI, Dr Ranjith, in Melbourne on June 18, 2022. (Contributed)

PAULL, Nicky (nee VANDERPOORTEN), 22.07.1962 – 22.06.2022, .wife of Peter, mother of Lily, Eva. And Lola. Daughter of Hals & Betty Vanderpoorten,, sister of Bronwyn (dec), in Qld, on June 22,2022. (Brisbane Courier Mail, 2.7.2022)

PULLE, Elizabeth, (16.07.1976 – 29.06.2022), soulmate of John, mother of Francesca. Daughter of Amara & Bernard, sister of Ramesh & Pooja, in Canberra. (Canberra Times, 2.7.2022)

SIEBEL, Percival ‘Dick’, in Melbourne. (Contributed)

MISSO, Marianne Paulette, (17.02.1950 – 18.06.2022), wife of Darrel, mother of Marie. Daughter of Daphne and Arthur (Shelley), sister of Virginia, Suzanne, Noel, Patrick, Jeanette and Philip, in Melbourne. (Contributed)

MANNAKKARA , S.G., husband of Mrs. Dorothy Rani Mannakkara,​ father of Upeka,​ Sarith and Lasni,​ father-in-law of Sanjaya and Randima,​ grandfather of Methul,​ Senul,​ Sienna and Sevin.​ Son of late Mr. and Mrs. Mannakkara,​ brother of Vimal,​ Tissa,​ late Thilak,​ Jayanthi and Padmasiri,​ in Melbourne, on 28th of June 2022. (Daily News, 2.7.2022)

de ABREW, Prof Kamal, (May 2, 1932- June 29, 2022) , husband of Chulanee (Nanayakkara), father of Ravi, Ushani, and Mayoma, grandfather of Celine and Sidath, father-in-law of Dilhar and Greg, Brother of late Kamini, late Shanthi, Dr. Palitha, Swinitha, and Dr. Nelum, in Sri Lanka. – 80/7, Layards Road, Colombo 5, Sri Lanka. (Sunday Observer, 3.7.2022)

DE KRETSER, Adrian ‘Keith’, husband of Myra, father and father-in-law of Mardi & Sam, Mitchell and Stuart & Kate. Grandfather of Adrian, step-grandfather of Donna, Ava, Mia,. Monique and Ethan. Son of Bertie & Pearl (both dec), brother of Ronald van Buren, Ivan van Buren (dec) and Jackie Lourensz, brother-in-law of Beulah, in Melbourne. (Age, 4.7.2022)

COLLETTE, Therese Edith (01.02.1922 – 02.07.2022), wife of Bruce (dec), mother of Rosemary, Christopher (dec) and Patrick. Mother-in-law, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, in Adelaide. (Adelaide Advertiser, 9.7.2022)

JANSZ, Christopher Theodore (Cuttie), husband of Ira, father of Cheryl Melanie Jansz, in Sri Lanka. (Contributed)

DE SILVA , Gloria Romaine (nee JACOB), daughter of the late Christie and Edelweiss Jacob.​Wife of Renuk (Ray),​ mother of Johann (USA) and Jonathan. Sister of Chrysanthe and Sunimal Fernando, in Sri Lanka. (Sunday Observer, 10.7.2022)

LEON, Louisa,. wife of late Eligius,​ mother of Emil,​ Eugene and Salome,​ mother-in-law of Moira,​ Lorrain and the late Ravi Vaz,​ s grandmother of Neil,​ Elmo,​ Christel,​ Rodney and Verona,​ great grandmother of Colin and Jenni. Sister of Titus,​ late Pelagie,​ Valerian,​ Crescentia,​ Rufus and Callistus,​ passed away peacefully on Friday,​ 01st July, 2022. (Sunday Observer, 10.7.2022)

WENDT, Carla Maree, daughter of Mark & Sharon, sister and sister-in-law of Sonya & Travis O’Brien, in Brisbane on July 4, 2022, aged 35 years. (Brisbane Courier Mail, 13.7.2022)

FERNANDO – Roshanee, wife of Sharky,​ mother of Dr Shyara and Dr Shashini (both Australia),​ mother-in-law of Prasad Fernando and Manuja Liyanage,​ grandmother of Ashane,​ Shevan,​ Teshan,​ Shanaaya and Shalayna,. Daughter of late Richard and Claudeliya Fernando, sister of late Priyantha & Prema,​ Srinath & Kusum,​ Lalith & Swarna,​ Ranil & Rukmal and Ruwanal & Jasmine, in Sale, Victoria.. (Daily News, 14.7.2022)

WIJERATNE, Constance Susila, (11.03.1933 – 15.072022), wife of late Cyril Wijeratne, mother of Tasha, Marina, Susima, Renuka and Rita, mother-in-law of Ranjan, Harin, Vijitha and Vajira, grandmother of Natasha, Melissa, Ruwani, Rukshani, Keshani and Jerome. Great grandmother of Xavier, Lara, Hendrix and Bowie, in Sydney on July 15, 2022. (Contributed)

LA BROOY, Roger Christopher, (30.12.1950 – 13.07.2022), husband of Libby, father of Shannan, Beth, Marc and Bronwyn, father-n-law of Maja, Keelan and Kallan, grandfather of Phoenix, Joshioe, Xavier and Finni, in Melbourne. (Age, 18.7.2022)

FERNANDEZ, Henry, husband of Desiree Karunatileka,​ father of Danushiya,​ Dilangini,​ Hashane (Maldives),​ father-in-law of Jason Herft ​and Wesak Nawaratne,​ grandfather of Daniella,​ Daniel and Joel.​Son of the late Robert Fernandez and Rita Motha,​ brother of late Nalini and of Ranjit,​ Mercia,​ Pompei,​ Fatima and Madonna,​ brother-in-law of Senani Karunatileka,​ Bandula Ratnayake,​ Neil Seilmon and Lalith Fernando, in Sri Lanka. – 4/5, Wedagewatte Road (off Buthgamuwa Road), Rajagiriya, Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 22.7.2022).

PAIVA, Joseph Xavier Basil, husband of Nalini,​ father of Dilini and Michael,​ father-in-law of Vinoj and Rizana.​Son of the late Jerome & Elizabeth Paiva,​ son-in-law of the late Victor and Damayanthi Perera,​ brother of Agnes,​ Tony (Aus) and late Philomina,​ Manuel,​ Joe,​ Simon,​ Aloy & Alpho,​ brother-in-law of Claude Perera (UK),​ Shiranee Brito (UK) & Ranjan Perera (Aus),In Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 22.7/.2022)

DE ZILWA, Tyrone (31.08.1955 – 14.07.2022), husband of Maryse, father of Graham (Lindsey), Suzy (Curtis), Jason and Adrian (Melissa). Grandfather of Cassandra, Anthony, Samantha, Jessica, Sean Paul, Elena and Elyse. Brother of Claudette (dec), Maurice, Pamela, Ivor, Daphne and Beulah, brother-in-law of Marcelline, Lorensz Caspersz, Elenora (dec), Frank Abdeen (dec), Russel Nathanielsz (dec), in Canada. (Contributed)

EBERT, Valerie Faye (Faye), wife of Trevor, mother and mother-in-law of Wayne (dec), Brenton & Nina, Stephan & Leonie and Michelle & Dennis. Grandmother of 9, great grandmother of 12 and great great grandmother of 3, in Adelaide on July 18, 2022, aged 83 years. (Adelaide Advertiser, 23.7.2022)

MAHENDRAN, Selladurai, ​ Son of late Samuel Alfreds Selladurai & Caroline Rasamma (nee Richards),​ husband of Jothimalar (nee Aiyathurai),​ father of Saku,​ Vimal,​ Nathy & Sam,​ father-in-law of Anisha & Dunston,​ grandfather of Keziah,​ Anaya & Aalya.. Brother of Selvarani & Indrani,​ brother-in-law of late Rajan Nathaniel,​ late Alfred Manoharan,​ late Jothidas (Jebarani),​ late Kirubamalar (David),​ Gnanathasan (Ariaranee),​ Kirupaidasan (Mythili) & Thangamalar, son-in-law of late Velupillai Nathaniel Aiyathurai & Paramchothiammal (nee Sinnathamby),​ in Sydney, on July 21, 2022. (Daily News, 29.7.2022)

NICOLLE, Dexter (15.02.1934 – 25.07.2022), husband of Carol, father of Dan & Rochelle Godamunne, Nalin & Sharon Fonseka and Sidath & Diane Kodikara, grandfather of Thanushka, Shanalie, Chantal, Chayann, Jhanik and Kiara. Son of late Oswald and Haqzel Nicolle, brother of late Derrick, Ivan and Desmond and of Irma, in Sri Lanka. (Daily Mirror, 29.7.2022)

de SILVA, Anura, (21.07.1960 – 25.07.2022), in Melbourne. (Contributed)

DEVAPURA. Doris Isabelle (nee ST JOHN), wife of Patrick (Pat) Devapura, in Melbourne. (Contributed).

FERNANDO (nee WALLES) Deolene Johanna Guest, wife of late Ellsworth Kingsley Elmo Fernando,​ sister of late Dawn,​ late Steven,​ Marlene and Jacqui. Mother of Graham,​ Helene,​ Aubon and Rinette,​ mother-in-law of Leonie,​ Russell,​ Majella and Roger,​ grandmother of Daniella,​ Jarron,​ Kaelen,​ Lauren and Leanne,​ in Sri Lanka on 25 of July 2022. (Daily News, 30.7.2022)

DANIEL C.S.I. (Christopher), Son of late Rev. T.B. and Mrs. Daniel,​ husband of Hepzy,​ father of Angelina, father-in-law of Jesuran Dharmaraj,​ grandfather of Anushri.​ Brother of late Raja (WER),​ Rani Jeeva (Canada),​ Gertie and late Rev. John,​ brother-in-law of Mary,​ Sam Jeeva (Canada),​ late Eunice and Felix Gnanaraj of Chennai, in Sri Lanka. (Sunday Observer, 31.7.2022)

JUNKEER, Gerald, husband of Deborah, father of Howard, Warren, Geoff, Jacqui and Nicola, in Melbourne on July 25, 2022.

27, Great Valley Road, Glen Iris, Vic 3146. (Sunday Observer, 31.7.2022)

Note: Spelling of most names as taken from Sri Lankan newspapers