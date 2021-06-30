OBITUARIES – JUNE 2021

IRA-GOULD, Neville – Beloved husband of Isha,​ father of Natalie and Jamie son of late James and Samuel Ira-Gould,​ brother of Faith (the late Rajendran),​ Marjorie ‘Margie’ (Roy),​ the late Christine (the late Raffa) and Prashanthi ‘Thangi’ (Warren), in Canada. (Daily News, 1.6.2021)

RUPESINGHE, Noel, son of the late Mr E.W.Rupesinghe and Mrs Josephine Rupesinghe, brother and brother-in-law of late Nissanka & Anula, late Bobby and late Manel Viswasam, Patrick and late Rosemarie, Jacinta & Ajit and Roshan & Leonie (Aust),

In Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 2.6.2021)

van TWEST, Marie, wife of Errol (dec), mother of Darren, Claire, Patrick, Robyn (dec) and Rod, in Brisbane on June 2, 2021. (The Courier Mail, 9.6.2021),

SELA, Albert, husband of the late Minnette, father of Cheryl, Maryse and Howard, father-in-law of Sampath Paranavitane and Ruwaiza, grandfather of Sheran, Natalie, Davin, Nadiya, Dilly, Tara and Tevan. Brother of the late Gordon, late Bertha Stronach, Fay, Derek and Harold in Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 10.6.2021)

de MEL, Leela, wife of Michael O’Toole, mother of Janek. Daughter of late Rear Admiral Royce de Mel and Freida. Sister of Priyani and Manel, sister-in-law of Peter Leanage, late Placi Leanage and Radha de Mel, in Perth, West Australia, on May 23, 2021.(Daily News 11.6.2021)

DE VOS, Moira Anne, mother of Alison and Keris, grandmother of seven, in Sydney, on June 10, 2021, aged 66 years. (Sydney Morning Herald, 14.6.2021)

EBERT, Ellen, mother of John, Gary, Alan and Linda, mother-in-law of Angela, Vicki, Jenny and Gary, grandmother of 9, great grandmother of 21, in Perth, on June 17, 2021. (The West Australian, 19.6.2021)

KOCH, Janet Mary, wife of David (dec), mother of Bill and John, mother-in-law of Penny & Lauriel, grandmother of Elissa, Hannah, Jasmine and Tamara, in Adelaide on June 15, 2021, aged 89 years. (The Advertiser, 19.6.2021)

GUINAN, Louis Bernard “El Bravo”, (12.10.1959 – 14.06.2021), son of Eileen and Jack (both dec), brother of Donald, John (dec), James, Patrick (dec) and Julia, in Sydney. (Sydney Morning Herald, 19.6.2021)

DICKMAN, Colleen, wife of Fred, mother of Darren (dec) and Letitia, in Brisbane on June 15, 2021, aged 72 years. (The Courier Mail, 19.6.2021)

LAMB, Swarna Cynthia (nee RATWATTE), wife of Sydney, mother of Russel (Aust) and Michelle, mother-in-law of Athula Yapa, grandmother of Aeron, Christopher, Ravin and Nikhil (Aust). Daughter of late Hector and Constance Ratwatte, sister of Sita, Anula (dec), Chandra (NZ), Hector and Mihinda (dec), Tilak, Uppamallika Nanayakkara (dec) and yvonne Ratwatte (Can), in th4e United Kingdom on June 2, 2021. (Sunday Observer, 20.6.2021)

MACK, Edith, mother of Lesley, Beverley and Collin, in Perth, on June 18, 2021, aged 93 years. (The West Australian, 21.6.2021

DIAS, Ivan Seymour Joseph, husband of late Gertrude. Son of late Philip and Ester Dias, brother of late Earle, Primrose, Heron, Brindley, Bluebelle, Jasmine and Mauritsz, in Sri Lanka. – 194, Mattakkuliya Road, Colombo 15, Sri Lanka. (Daily News 22.6.2021)

SOLOMONS, Geoffrey Lewis, (30.10.1942 – 20.06.2021), husband of Carole, father of Tamara and Adam, grandfather of Siale, Ned, Tigjhe, Jonah, Asha, Ari and Flynn. Brother of Barbara, in Sydney. (Sydney Morning Herald, 24.6.2021)

WARNESURIYA, Gaminitissa (Rohan), (26.09.1928 – 19.06.2021), father of Arun and Rukman, in Perth. (West Australian, 26.2.2021)

HOLMES, Maureen Patricia ‘Paddy’, wife of late Trevor, mother and mother-in-law of Scott & Evelyn and Randall & Mellissa, grandmother of Taylah, Jackson, Erin, Fletcher and Laura. Sister of Marion (dec), Brian (dec) and Richard, in Brisbane, on June 22, 2021, aged 74 years. (Courier Mail, 26.6.20212)

VAN TWEST, Neville, husband of Rita (nee De Silva), father of Mario (Aust), CGE, Melony (Aust), Trudy and Riolene (Aust), father-in-law of Jackie, Alma, Alvin, Laurence and Adrian, grandfather of Melissa, Joel, Chrisal, Shannon, Chirasalene, Annalene, Ramon, Sandrene, Shonalie, Ritchie, Cameron and Cyanne, great grandfather of Samuel, Myles, Rory and Thea. Brother of Wilma, late Elwin, Dagma, Delrin and Barbara (all Aust). (Daily News, 28.6.2021)

Note: Spelling of most names as taken from Sri Lankan newspapers