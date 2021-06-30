What is the need to consume Fish oil Capsules?- by Dr Harold Gunatillake

Have you thought about the health benefits you seek?

Fish oil is one of the commonly consumed dietary supplement your cardiologist would have recommended for you. It is rich in omega-3 fatty acids which benefits your health and wellbeing.

Let us talk about Omega 3 fatty acids and their health benefits to mankind.

Why are they called essential omega 3 fatty acids?

Omega-3, also known as long chain polyunsaturated fatty acids or PUFA, are highly sought after for their human health benefits such as cardiovascular protection and improved cognitive development.

They play an important role in cellular function and maintaining heart health, brain health, kidney function, eye health and skin health.

All fatty acids are chains of carbon atoms joined together, each with two hydrogen atoms. At one end of this chain is an organic acid group (carboxylic acid) referred as COOH and a methyl group(-CH3) on the other end. The fatty acid chain is a hydrocarbon chain with this organic acid group and methyl group at either end, as mentioned.

Fatty acid becomes an acid because of the carboxylic acid in the hydrocarbon chain.

Both omega-3 and 6 are unsaturated fatty acids.

These essential fatty acids must be obtained from food. They fall into two categories-omega-3 and omega-6.

The 3 and 6 refer to the position of the first carbon double bond without hydrogen atoms and the omega refers to the methyl end of the chain.

Omega-3 fatty acids have been linked to healthy aging throughout life. Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) are two omega-3 fatty acids that are beneficial to good health in many ways. They are also part of the omega-3 family.

Both omega-3 and 6 fatty acids are precursors to important compounds called Eicosanoids.

Omega-6 include arachidonic acid and linoleic acid, while Omega-3 has Eicosapentaenoic acid and Docosahexaenoic acid.

Arachidonic acid is mostly found in meats, poultry and eggs,

Major sources of linoleic acid are seeds and nuts.

Eicosanoids are oxygenated 20-carbon fatty acids derived from either omega-3 or omega-6 group.

Eicosanoids are powerful hormones that control many other hormones and important body functions, such as the central nervous system and the immune system. Eicosanoids derived from omega-6 fatty acids are known to increase blood pressure, immune response, and inflammation. In contrast, eicosanoids derived from omega-3 fatty acids are known to have many important beneficial body functions such as heart-health, blood pressure regulation, central nervous system, and immune system effects. Given the contrasting effects of the omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, a proper dietary balance between the two must be achieved to ensure optimal health benefits.

The other important hormone in addition to the eicosanoids mentioned, is called Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA).

This essential component of the omega 3 fatty acid plays an important role in synaptic transmission in the brain during fetal development.

This is the reason why expectant mothers are recommended fish oil capsules, and plenty of oily fish consumption.

They need to be cautious about the mercury levels in the big oily fish.

Today, our talk is about omega-3 fatty acids and their health benefits related to the hormone eicosanoids and Docosahexaenoic acid.

Some excellent sources of omega-3 and omega-6 essential fatty acids are fish, flaxseed oil, hemp, walnuts, and leafy vegetables.

Sri Lankans in Sri Lanka do not seem to get enough omega-3s to keep their heart in fine tune and for its other health benefits.

And as some researchers have speculated, long-term omega-3 deficiency has serious consequences. One Harvard study even speculated that omega-3 deficiency might account for some 96,000 deaths every year (1).

Oily fish is so expensive that the average worker can afford to purchase small fish having little omega-3 fatty acids. The fish oil capsules imported and available in supermarkets contain only about 300mg of omega-3 in each capsule, which is insufficient to maintain the daily body requirement, and most countries sell fish oils having 1000mg and 2000mg in each capsule quite adequate to the daily requirement. The daily requirement is between 500mg to 3,000mg.

Sri Lankans need to eat leafy vegetables having omega-3 fatty as alpha linolenic acid or ALA. Spinach, Kale and leafy vegetables including most seeds do have omega-3 in the form of alpha-linolenic acid, or ALA.

How do vegetarians get their omega 3 and 6 essential fatty acids?

Omega-3s can be found in both plant and animal foods.

Plant form of omega-3 is called alpha-linolenic acids or ALA

Our bodies can’t make ALA. They are found in plants fruits and seeds, so important for good health of our body.

a-Linolenic acid (ALA) is an omega-3 essential fatty acid found in plants. It is found in seeds and oils, including flaxseed, Soybeans, walnuts, chia, hemp, pumpkin seeds, Tofu, and many common vegetable oils like Canola oil.

Alpha-linolenic acid is like the omega-3 fatty acids that are in fish oil, called eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA).

Your body can change alpha-linolenic acid into EPA and DHA.

It is not known that taking alpha-linolenic acid supplements would have the same effect as eating foods rich in alpha-linolenic acid.

Most people following plant-based diets have no problem getting enough omega-3 in their diets.

Omega-3 fatty acids seem to lower your blood cholesterol levels, assists in good heart health.

Reducing blood pressure

Omega 3 fatty acids seem to relax blood vessels and make them more elastic which helps to lower your blood pressure.

Preliminary research suggests that omega-3 fatty acids supplements, particularly perilla seed oil rich in alpha-linolenic acid seem to decrease inflammation and improves lung function in some people with asthma.

There is a difference in some situations in choosing whether to take omega-3 fatty acids from fish sources or from alpha linolenic acid from plant-based sources.

It has been reported that taking diet rich in alpha-linolenic acid may increase the risk of macular degeneration, while taking animal based omega -3 fatty acids such as from fish oil seem to reduce the risk of macular degeneration.

Taking Fish oil may increase the effects of blood-thinning medications and raise the risk of bleeding. Check with your doctor.

Taking omega -3 fatty acids can cause increased bleeding during surgical procedures, and hence need to stop taking supplements before surgery.

Taking omega-3 fatty acids in your diet and as supplements may help a group of cholesterol-lowering medications known as statins work better.

Some studies reveal that taking fish oil may protect against prostate cancer. But a few studies suggest that alpha-linolenic acid is associated with an increased risk for prostate cancer.

Blood levels of EPA and DHA among vegetarians taking plant-based alpha linolenic acid and those from fish and fish oils seems to be approximately having the same effects and benefits, according to findings published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Hope this presentation was useful.

Do continue taking your fish oil capsule daily, and the benefits now you know.

Stay safe and Goodbye for now.