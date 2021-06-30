Fascinating Inventions by Women
Fascinating! And who knew?! Too bad these weren’t more highly publicized and attributed to women through the years…
especially in school textbooks!! Some really interesting discoveries and very clever and smart ladies!
1. The Car Heater
We all owe our thanks to Margaret A Wilcox who invented the car heater in 1893! (Margaret also invented a combined clothes and dishwasher.)
2. Monopoly
This popular board game was designed by Elizabeth Magie in 1904, originally called the Landlord’s Game. The purpose
of this game was to expose the injustices of unchecked capitalism. Her game was ripped off by Charles Darrow who sold
it to Parker Brother’s 30 years later. However Parker Brothers later paid Elizabeth $500 for her game. Gee Thanks!
3. The Fire Escape
The fire escape was invented by Anna Connelly in 1887.
4.The Life Raft
Solar heating for residential housing was invented by Dr Maria Telkes in 1947. Dr Telkes was a Psychiatrist in addition to being a Solar-Power Pioneer.
6. The Medical Syringe
The medical syringe which could be operated with only one hand was invented by a woman by the name of Letitia Geer in 1899.
7. The Modern Electric Refrigerator
The electric refrigerator was invented by Florence Parpart in 1914. ( Florence also invented an improved street cleaning machine in addition to the refrigerator.)
The ice cream maker was invented by a woman named Nancy Johnson in 1843. Her patented design is still used today!
9. The Computer Algorithm
Ada Lovelace is essentially the first computer programmer due to her work with Charles Babbage at the University of London in 1842. In fact her notes was an essential key to helping Alan Turing’s work on the first modern computers in the 1940’s.
10. Telecommunications Technology
Some of the Telecommunication Technology developed by Dr. Shirley Jackson include portable fax, touch tone telephone, solar cells, fibre optic cables, and the technology behind caller ID and call waiting.
11. The Dishwasher
The Dishwasher was invented by Josephine Cochrane in 1887. Before her time, she even marketed her machine to hotel owners and even opened her own factory without the help of a man!
12. Wireless Transmission Technology
Hedy Lamarr, a world famous film star, invented a secret communications system during World War II for radio-controlling torpedoes. This Technology also paved the way for everything from Wi-Fi to GPS.