OBITUARIES – NOVEMBER 2018

OBITUARIES

Compiled by Victor Melder

(E & O.E.)

(NOVEMBER 2018)

PEREIRA – JOAN, (nee Muller), wife of Joy (dec), mother of Brian and Adrian. Sister of Gerard, Marie, Fred, Ladi, Huburt, St Elmo, Ruth, Dr Bede (Syd), Louis, Daphne and Brian Walter, in Sri Lanka, on October 4, 2018, aged 99 years. (Contributed)

DANIELS – EDWARD GERALD (GERRY) MERVYN (27.09.1922 – 22.10.2018), husband of the late Enid Grace Adeline (nee Evarts), father of the late Gene Susan Mangold and of Wendy Anne Daniels, grandfather of Vanessa and Andrea Mangold and Hayley and Russell Daniels-Lake, great grandfather of Lewis, Lilly Rose, Ella, Reece and Cory. Brother of June Tytler and of the late Noeline Daniels, Doris Wijesinghe and Ben Daniels, in the UK. wdwendydaniels@googlemail.com (Contributed)

LA’BROOY – ARTHUR EDGAR, husband of Felicia, father of Cheryl, Jerome, Corrina, Caryl and Dessrie, father-in-law of Viraj, Damian, Gorden and Sudath (Saudi), in Sri Lanka. – A/A-1/14, Ranpokunagama H.S., Nittambuwa, Sri Lanka. (Daily News 1.11.2018)

THEURING – WILHELM, husband of Anna Bona, father of Isabel, father-in-law of Cecil Herft, grandfather of Austin, Daniel, Kathleen and Michael. Brother of Marie (dec) and Lawrence, brother-in-law of Joseph (dec) and Rosy, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News 2.11.2018)

PATERNOTT – FELIX OSWALD, Desiree, father of Alan (Dubai), Dave (Aust), Shane (Aust) and Kendra (Qatar), father-in-law of Kaushi, Cynthia, Suzanne and Kenneth, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News 2.11.201)

FERNANDO – RANEE (nee Ferdinando), wife of late Richard, sister of Joyce, sister-in-law of Lionel de Mel (both dec), in Melbourne. (Daily News, 6.1.2018)

HERFT – REBECCA, daughter of Anne & Ryan, sister of Alison, sister-in-law of Darryn, in Brisbane on October 30, 2018, aged 34 years. (The Brisbane Courier Mail, 7.11.2018)

MELDER – LORNA (POLLY) MILLICENT (28.9.1927 – 8.11.201), wife the late Joe Melder, mother of Deanna, Suzi and Ryan, in Sydney.

(Contributed)

ISAACS – LORRAINE JUNE, in Adelaide on November 7, 218. (The Adelaide Advertiser, 12.11.2018)

REIMERS – MURRAY, son of Ted and Pat. Father of Sammy-Jo and Kylie. Brother of Greg, Lindee, Jason, Craig and Michael in Bunbury, WA on 12 November 2018 (The West Australian, 14.11.2018)

JONKLAAS – MATTHEW, Perth. (The West Australian, 15.11.2018)

SPITTEL – THERESE, wife of late Elmo, mother of Robert, mother-in-law of Savithri, grandmother of Ryan (Aust) and Jan (UAE), in Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 17.11.2018)

PARANAWITANE – ERROL FLAVIAN DE ALWIS, husband of Rosemarie, father of Davinia, Natalie and the late Everton. Son of Joyce and the late Oswald, brother of Loretta, Terrence, Desmond, Gerrard and Rebecca, father-in-law of Brett and Arnaud, grandfather of Blake, Alyssa, Crystelle and John Paul, in Perth, WA. – 18, Direction Pace, Morley, WA 6062. (Daily Island, 27.11.2018)

THEILE – FELICE AGNES, wife of late Granville Theile, mother of Trevor (Can), Errol, late Jerome (Can), Suzette and Darrel, mother-in-law of Jennifer (Can), Sumath, Lennie (Can), Dexter Rodrigo and Malki in Sri Lanka. (Daily News 29.11.2018)

Note: All spelling of names as taken from Sri Lankan newspapers