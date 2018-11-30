ALSTON KOCH & JACQUI FERNANDEZ’s performance draw thousands to the cinema!

The film critics and the public acclaim the long awaited ‘ACCORDING TO MATTHEW’ that opened in Sri Lanka this week as a ‘Star Studded’ romantic thriller and an ‘Eye opening cinematic experience’ directed by Chandran Rutnam.

Recently completed in Hollywood with a new edit and the latest in post production & recently accepted by theACADEMY AWARDS 2018 has placed this engrossing film in a very enviable position.

Jacqui Fernandez in a sensual performance and a brilliant acting debut by the Richard Burton of the Asian CinemaAlston Koch has attracted the cream of the Colombo social elite to cinemas across this island paradise.

Reviews across the board call it a ‘revolutionary cinematic experience ‘ for the Sri Lankan

cinema while others call it a transcendent theatrical experience.

A majestic performance by Alston Koch who in the past 2 weeks carried away the ‘SRILANKAN OF THE YEAR’award in Sri Lanka and the ‘EXCEPTIONAL ACHIEVEMENT award in the USA stunned cinema goers with his amazing portrayal of Fr.Matthew Peiris that is better or on par with the best out of Hollywood.

The film will open on the 14th December in the USA.