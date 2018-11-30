Over 50s Veterans clash at the inaugural World Cup Cricket– Team Sri Lanka outclass the South Africans with 2 hat trick bowling spells – Chitran Duraisamy

Sri Lanka claimed an impressive 106 run win over South African with a superb all-round effort; going into bat first, dynamo Lalin De Silva produced a stylish knock of 61 including 3 sixes and a subsequent partnership stand of 60 runs with Max Labrooy (28) set the Lankans up – 187 runs all out in 44.5 overs.

Determined to climb the leader-board, the Sri Lankan Lions then took to the field and out-classed the South African Rhinos with exceptional bowling and fielding. A hat trick as any level of the game is noteworthy but 2 hat trick spells followed – Roshan Ismail 3 for 24 and Janaka Rambukwella 5 for 18. Roy Meesar and Warne Rippon showed some resistance with 16 runs each for the South Africans who were bundled out for 81 off 27.5 overs. Pumped up with this 106 run win, Team Sri Lanka will be taking on the Mighty Australians this Sunday.

For more information, highlights and score cards (Kapila Jayasuriya reporting from every event), follow the Over 50s Sri Lankan team on www.facebook.com/Sri-Lanka-O50s-World-Cup-796766027185327