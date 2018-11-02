OBITUARIES – OCTOBER 2018

OBITUARIES

Compiled by Victor Melder

(E & O.E.)

(OCTOBER 2018)

KELLAR – PATRICIA LENA (20.11.1924 – 26.09.2018), wife of Kingsley (dec), mother of Ruston (dec), Cedric, Karen, Jeff, Michael (dec) and Colleen, mother-in-law of John, Susan and Rain. Grandmother of 9, great grandmother of 10, in Melbourne. (Herald Sun, 1.10.2018)

ALBERT – PATRICK, husband of late Irene, father of Leonie, Aloma (Can), Adrian and Meryll, father-in-law of Jeevan (Can), late Berty Viranti and (intended) Graham (Aust). Grandfather of Jenelle, Ariane, Julie, Jessica and Joshua, in Sri Lanka. – 61/1, Mahamega Watte, Maharagama, Sri Lanka. (Daily News 3.10.2018)

PEREIRA – JOAN, (nee Muller), wife of Joy (dec), mother of Brian and Adrian. Sister of Dr Bede Muller (Syd), in Sri Lanka, on October 4, 2018. (Contributed).

SENEVIRATNE – DR LAKSHMAN, husband of Chula, father and father-in-law of Parakrama & Anoma and Nissanka & Arosha. Grandfather of Uditha, Manish, Sachini and Sushan, in Sydney, on October 3, 2018, aged 90 years. (Sydney Morning Herald, 6.10.2018)

DE WITT – ERROL MELVIN, (02.06.1941 – 06.10.2018), son of late Mr & Mrs Edward & Bertha De Witt (nee Colonne), father of Preston De Witt (USA), Rochelle Achilles (Aust) and of the late Malcolm De Witt. Brother of Barbara Rodrigo, Ray De Witt (Aust) and Blossom De Witt. Grandfather of Nikhil, Reeya, Chelsea, Hope, Faith, Charity and Denzil, in Sri Lanka. (Contributed)

ELLAWALA – CHRISTOPHER LAKSHMAN (LUCKY), husband of Geraldine (Gerry) nee Ranasinghe, brother of Ran, Manel, late Ranjith, Nihal, Senaka, late Rohan and late Srilal, brother-in-law of Nalini, Chintha, Anoja Ellawala, Dr Lionel Dassanayahe, Shani, Manel Pandithakoralage, late Anthony Ranasinghe, Rohini Randeniya, Nihal, Marin, Shiranee, Ronnie Ranasinghe and Patsy de Abreu, in Melbourne on October 1, 2018. (Daily News 9.10.2018)



FERNANDO – TERRY, in Sydney, on October 7, 2018. (Contributed)

LEITCH – RONNIE, husband of Yvette (nee Senn), father of Keshiya and Keshan. Son of late Norman and Therese Leitch, son-in-law of late Ronnie and Annette Senn, brother-in-law of Anula, Noeline, late Rex, late Rohan, Romaine, Rochelle and Dinesh, in Perth, on October 1, 2018, whilst on a Concert Tour. (Contributed).

LAWRENCE – RITA, wife of late Francis, mother of Rozanna (Rozie), Carmen & Rodney Kronemberg, Ann & Roger Fambeck, Tamara (Baby) & Lasantha Soysa, grandmother of Jason, Jeol, Denham, Rhenold, Jayden, Rolando and Tyler. Sister-in-law of Vincent & Christabel Raux, late Anton and of Christeen Raux, late Earl and of Shinska Raux., in Sri Lanka. – 282B, Polgahahena Road, Hapugoda, Kandana, Sri Lanka. (Daily News 12.10.2018).

DANIELS – EDWARD GERALD (GERRY) MERVYN (27.09.1922 – 22.10.2018), husband of the late Enid Grace Adeline (nee Evarts), father of Gene Susan Mangold and Wendy Anne Daniels, grandfather of Vanessa and Andrea Mangold and Hayley and Russell Daniels-Lake, great grandfather of Lewis, Lilly Rose, Ella, Reece and Cory. Brother of June Tytler and of the late Noeline Daniels, Doris Wijesinghe and Ben Daniels, in the UK. < wdwendydaniels@googlemail.com > (Contributed)

WEINMAN – DR DARREL FELIX (20.11.1929 – 14.10.2018), husband of Brinda, father of Jacqueline and Andrew, grandfather of Hannah. Brother of Dawn, Oenone (dec), Willie, Eric, Anne, Rosaine and Lester, in Sydney. (Sydney Morning Herald, 16.10.2018)

RAYMOND – MAURICE, husband of Carol (nee Pompeus), father of Francis, Melissa and Sean, and several grandchildren. Brother of Joyce Corteling dec), Mavis Kerkoven (dec), Nicholas (dec), Frances Ludowyke (dec) and Aubrey (SL), brother-in-law of Ted Corteling (dec), Melville Kerkoven (dec), Dr Tiddy Ludowyke (dec), in Sydney, on October 13, 2018. (Contributed)

JACOBS- CHRISTIE – DAVID MALIK, son of Paul & Sharmini (Christie-David), brother of Shilani, brother-in-law of Andy. Grandson of Ruth and the late George Christie-David and Henri and Marie Lose Jacobs, in Antwerp, Belgium. (Daily News 17.10.2018)

VANNIASINGHAM – DR THOMAS WETHAVANAM (30.03.1921 0 13.10.2018), husband of Dr Gladys Vanniasingham, father of Dr Peter & Dilo, James & Rupa, Dr Ruth & Ravi Mills. Grandfather of Ava, in Sydney. (Daily News 17.10.2018)

SCHUCROFT – GERTRUDE ANGELINE. Wife of late Fabian, mother of late Maureen Cramer, mother-in-law of Noel Cramer, grandmother of Wyndham, Vanessa, Andrea and Denham, grandmother-in-law of Nelomi, Russel and Niroshini, great grandmother of Amanda, Cameron, Stephanie, Darren, Elysha and Zarah, in Sri Lanka. (Daily News, 20.10.2018)

MEADEN – JENNIFER (nee Joseph), wife of Dicky, mother of Meralyn (Aust), Melissa and Michael, mother-in-law of Audie (Aust), Rushan and Donesha, grandmother of Jayde. Daughter of the late Giles and Therese, sister of Jerome and Darrell, sister-in-law of late Radley, Charmaine, Dolly, Gail and Jacqueline, in Sri Lanka. (Sunday Observer 21.10.2018)

GNANAMALAR – MARY (nee Chellappah), wife of late Edwin. J. Chelliah, mother of Ranjit (SL), Shiranjani (USA), Lalit (Norway), Nalini (Melb), late Ajit, Vijit (Aust), Sujit (SL) and Dalit (Aust). Sister of Vethanayagam, Jeevamalar, Arulnayagam (all dec), Pavalamalar and Yogamalar, mother-in-law of Rajes, Mark, Vathany, Kosalai, Vasanthi, Niru and Sharmila, grandmother of Luxman and Desty, Joel and Irene, Dharshana, Manchu, Jessica, Dilo, Jeshu, Christy, Nishy, Danny and Gabby, in Melbourne, on October 19, 2018. (Daily News, 26.10.2018)

PADIWITA – MURIEL, wife of late Lionel Padiwita, mother and mother-in-law of Kumar & Vinodini Padiwita (Neth), Dr Niranjan & Lakshman Weerakkody (Aust) and Dr’s Sudharma and H. D. Leelawardana (NZ), grandmother of Yajeeve, Thiran and Jamie, Ashan and Jodie, Chinthaka and Lara, Thushara and Ben. Great grandmother of Yasmina, Yajeeve (Junior) and Anika, in Geelong, Victoria. – 120, Church Street, Grovedale, Vic 3216. (Daily News 31.10.2018)

Note: All spelling of names as taken from Sri Lankan newspapers