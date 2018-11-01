Sri Lanka’s first Op Shop opened on the 7th of September 2018

The Sri Lanka Cancer Society (SLCS) was first established in 1948 with the branch at 37/25, Bullers Lane, Colombo 7 established in 1974. They also have branches in Moratuwa, Anuradhapura, Kandy, Galle and Batticaloa.

SLCS provides an invaluable service to cancer patients through five committees, namely Cancer Homes, Hospice, Relief and Rehabilitation, and Public Education. In addition to this they run a Poly Clinic (a clinic that provides both general and specialist examinations and treatments to outpatients and is usually independent of a hospital) every second Sunday of every month at their premises.

To fund its activities SLCS relies heavily on donations from generous members of the public. In order to raise more desperately needed funds SLCS has opened a charity collection centre or “Op Shop” at their premises which is run by dedicated volunteers. This is the first shop of its kind that has been set up for the welfare of patients in Sri Lanka. The Op Shop is open every Friday from 10 am to 3 pm. Since its opening on 7 September 2018, there has been great interest from customers and donors alike.

The Op Shop stocks the following items:

men’s and women’s clothes,

baby items,

children’s clothes,

toys,

shoes,

handbags,

crockery and cutlery.

If you wish to donate new or good quality used items please send them to the Op Shop at: 37/25 Bullers Lane, Colombo 7. At times stock of one item may be required more than others. These will be identified on our Facebook page: @opshopslcs. Alternatively please feel free to contact us on +94 11 2 5855879 or cansoc@sltnet.lk.

Our door is always open. We look forward to seeing you when you visit Sri Lanka.