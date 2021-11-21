Obituary: ADIKARI – Mr. SIRINIMAL

ADIKARI – Mr. SIRINIMAL (former Banquet Manager – Hotel Lanka Oberoi). Son of the late A.M. Adikari and late L.E. Leelawathi,​ brother of Anoma Kahapola,​ loving husband of Lyndell (nee Williams),​ beloved father of Delan and Dushyami Anne,​ father-in-law of Jesse Campisi and proud grandfather of Luca,​ Andre and Arlo,​ son-in-law of Catherine,​ brother-in-law of Ranjith and uncle of Malin and Navin,​ passed away peacefully in Australia on 10th November 2021. Funeral will be held on Monday,​ 22nd November 2021 at 14.30 hrs. Australian Eastern Standard Time.074158

Just a quick post on outline tomorrow’s funeral of Sirinimal Adikari

-14:30 start with Divine Mercy Rosary

-15:00 Christian (Catholic) Service

-15: 45 Buddhist Service

Times are approximate and in local time (Australian Eastern Daylight Savings Time) for those wanting to follow online at same time.

Note Victoria is in Daylight savings time so time difference maybe more than few months ago (eg. 5 and half hrs Sri Lanka).

Livestream can be followed at https://vimeo.com/647121619 or at via venues website.

It will not be active till the date but can be viewed later.

There will be no public viewing at the funeral.

Everything will be done at the same chapel location: Stratus, Bunerong Memorial Park

Followed by light refreshments.

Staff/Security will ask for QR check in, proof of vaccinations, and ID checks. Keep these ready to enter.

*only fully/double vaccinated to attend only please