OBITUARY – DR BANDULA HERAT
DR BANDULA HERAT. dearly beloved husband of Dr Eulalie Herat passed away
on Thursday, 7th February after a long illness. He was much loved father of Rosanne,
Melanie and Shaun, father-in-law of Dharshan Gunasekara, Mark Hughes and Kylie
Herat, grandfather to Ruby, Bethany, Indi, Sam and Hugo. Brother of Thilak Herat
and Soma Eknelligoda [both deceased] Seela Weerakoon, Anula Abayakoon [both of
Kurunegala] and Prema Udalagama [Melbourne].
His funeral will be held on Wednesday 13th February at 10 am at the Castlebrook
Memorial Park & Crematorium. Windsor Road, Rouse Hill followed by a Celebration
of his Life at St Matthews Uniting Church, Baulkham Hills at 12 noon. Donations
in lieu of flowers may be made to Dementia Australia.
