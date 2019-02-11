OBITUARY – DR BANDULA HERAT

DR BANDULA HERAT. dearly beloved husband of Dr Eulalie Herat passed away

on Thursday, 7th February after a long illness. He was much loved father of Rosanne,

Melanie and Shaun, father-in-law of Dharshan Gunasekara, Mark Hughes and Kylie

Herat, grandfather to Ruby, Bethany, Indi, Sam and Hugo. Brother of Thilak Herat

and Soma Eknelligoda [both deceased] Seela Weerakoon, Anula Abayakoon [both of

Kurunegala] and Prema Udalagama [Melbourne].



His funeral will be held on Wednesday 13th February at 10 am at the Castlebrook

Memorial Park & Crematorium. Windsor Road, Rouse Hill followed by a Celebration

of his Life at St Matthews Uniting Church, Baulkham Hills at 12 noon. Donations

in lieu of flowers may be made to Dementia Australia.