Obituary: EDWARDS, Mary Aureliya – 26/08/1945 – 23/07/2022

Wife of Robin Edwards, Engineering Division, Royal Ceylon Navy retd., Thanksgiving Service for the life of Mary Aureliya Edwards will be offered at St Jude’s Catholic Church, 49 George St, Scoresby , on THURSDAY Aug. 4 at 2pm. Live Streaming can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/MAEdwards

Note from Chris Lawton:

Aureliya was an active member of the our CESA and it would be appropriate to show our appreciation by forming a Guard of Honour ( small though it may be ) at the Church Exit when the casket is being taken after the service.

Please wear your Blazers.

Thank you for your cooperation.

Chris Lawton