Obituary: EDWARDS, Mary Aureliya – 26/08/1945 – 23/07/2022

Wife  of  Robin Edwards, Engineering  Division, Royal Ceylon Navy  retd., Thanksgiving  Service  for  the  life  of  Mary Aureliya Edwards will be offered at  St Jude’s Catholic Church, 49 George St, Scoresby , on THURSDAY Aug. 4  at  2pm. Live Streaming can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/MAEdwards

 Note from Chris Lawton:

Aureliya  was  an  active  member  of  the  our  CESA  and  it  would  be  appropriate  to  show  our  appreciation  by  forming  a  Guard  of  Honour ( small  though  it  may  be  ) at  the  Church Exit  when  the  casket  is  being  taken  after  the service.

 Please  wear  your  Blazers.

 Thank  you  for  your  cooperation. 

Chris Lawton

