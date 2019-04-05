Obituary: Fernando, Anoma Nilanthi 27.7.1949 – 29.3.2019

Devoted wife of Jayalath Sunil (dec). Loving mother of Sumudu and Surani. Adored by grandchildren Kiyomi and Anwen and son-in-law Gareth. Loyal daughter to Alvin (dec) and Julie. Dedicated to her siblings Sriyani, Priyangani, Dewantha, Preethika and Anushan. Cherished by her husband’s siblings Jayantha (dec), Santha and Premila.

She enriched the lives of all she knew through her deep and sincere love for Jesus. She is now with her Lord and Saviour – safe and sound.

The funeral service for Nilanthi will be at St Thomas’ Anglican Church, Enfield on Thursday April 11 at 10:30am, to be followed by burial at Rookwood General Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Wednesday April 10, 7-9pm also at St Thomas’.