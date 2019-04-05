“CATTLE CRUELTY” (AGAIN) – By Des Kelly

Cows, held sacred, in India, beautiful animals who provide milk for the World, gentle beasts who should be looked after, for all of their short lives, not transported from place to place, mostly unsuitable for them, only to suffer untold misery, culminating in death, too sad for any animal-lover to watch.

If there is ANYTHING I hate writing about, it is animal cruelty. Unfortunately, we have to do so, in order to TRY to prevent such occurrences happening, as much as is humanly possible.

This story is about the news that Cows, exported from Australia to Sri Lankan farms, for their farmers to, in turn, look after them, the sole purpose, being to provide milk for the people of Sri Lanka. This would have been good news IF it went according to plan. Instead, the very warm, humid conditions of Sri Lanka DO NOT suit cows (or cattle) from Australia. Australian exporters, and Sri Lankan importers SHOULD know this. Neither “mob” are bloody idiots.

IF these cows are being exported from Victoria, for example, everyone knows, or SHOULD know, that over the better part of each year, Victoria has a much cooler climate, and as I watched the news this morning, in utter dismay, I saw these poor helpless animals who nonetheless looked quite healthy as they were loaded onto the ship, carrying them on their final journey to Sri Lanka, then shown to be emancipated, just skin and bone, finally being buried into the hot soil of Sri Lanka.

This particular heart-rending story was about 500 cows.

Who knows how many of these dumb, helpless creatures have endured the same fate ?. Please do not get me wrong, folks. I DO feel for the Sri Lankan farmers as well. Some have been said to have committed suicide because these Australian cows have not been able to provide the milk necessary for them(the farmers), to run their businesses over there. I do feel very sorry for the farmers and their families, BUT, at least, they can talk, spread the news that it is not a good idea to foster Australian cows, for the provision of milk!!. The cows cannot talk, cannot tell us

“It’s too bloody hot, over there, let us stay in Australia and die in peace, PLEASE”!!.

What is the matter with the Politicians of these Countries?. Why doesn’t the incumbent Australian Government STOP the exporting of ALL live trade to any-bloody-where, immediately, and why doesn’t the Sri Lankan Government teach their farmers to look after the cows over there with all due respect as they do in India ?. This way, it will be a win/win situation all around. My advice to “Pollies”

everywhere. “All of you politicians have made enough MONEY to last you a lifetime. If MONEY is the name of the game, don’t get GREEDY!. Care for the people you serve, BUT, don’t forget the ANIMALS either. You owe that to them”