Good advice from Dr. Harold Should you depend on naturally fermented foods with cultured bacteria for gut health, or take supplements

containing probiotics in sealed capsules?

Probiotics are beneficial live bacteria, and the common ones mentioned are L. acidophilus and bifidobacterial, certain yeast and a few other live bacteria.

According to the adopted definition by FAO/WHO probiotics are: “Live microorganisms which when administered in adequate amounts confer a health benefit on the host

These beneficial bacteria are in milk fermented with lactic acid, and Bulgarians and Russians who live largely on milk fermented by lactic acid bacteria were exceptionally lived longer.

In 1935 certain strains of Lactobacillus acidophilus were found to be very active when implanted in the human digestive system. These organisms were used for the relief of constipation. These strains of lacto-bacillus have many other health benefits.

Prevention of colon cancer

In the laboratory trials some strain of Lactobacillus has demonstrated to have anticancer effects thought to be due to their ability to bind with heterocyclic aminescarcinogenic substances formed in cooked meat.



Lowering cholesterol



Animal studies have demonstrated the efficacy of a range of lacto-bacillus to be able to lower serum cholesterol levels, presumably by breaking down bile in the gut, thus inhibiting its reabsorption, which enters the portal blood stream as cholesterol. Human trials have shown that dairy foods fermented with lacto-bacillus can produce reduction in the total and LDL cholesterol levels.

Lowering of blood pressure

Some clinical trials have shown that consumption of milk fermented with strains of lacto-bacillus may result in modest reduction in blood pressure.

Improve immune functions

Lacto-bacillus may protect against pathogens by means of competitive inhibition (i.e., by competing for growth), and there is evidence to show that they may improve immune function by increasing the number of IgA- producing plasma cells, increasing phagocytosis (killing pathogens by certain white blood cells), as well as increasing the T lymphocytes.



There are many other health benefits, such as decreasing the incidence or respiratory tract infections, dental caries in children, treatment and prevention of acute diarrhea and many others detailed earlier.

It was a scientist by the name of Kollath who introduced the term “Probiotics”. He pointed out that probiotics stimulated the growth of other microorganisms. In 1989 Roy Fuller suggested a definition of probiotics which has been widely used: “A live microbial feed supplement which beneficially affects the host animal by improving its intestinal microbial balance”.

Live probiotic bacteria are found in foods such as yogurt, Kefir, Sauerkraut, Tempeh, Misso soup and so on.

Yoghurt and other supplements

The manufacturers of probiotic yoghurt claim their products can help relieve digestive irregularities and boosts the immune system. Yogurt naturally contains lots of probiotic cultures that strengthen the digestive tract. Some Greek yogurt also have added probiotics

like Lactobacillus acidophilus and Lactobacillus casei that may help increase the good bacteria in your gut.

It is advisable to take two tablespoons of plain, low fat, unsweetened yogurt daily. Yogurt needs to be kept in the fridge to keep the live bacteria active

Probiotic bacteria are created when the above foods are fermented with lactic acid. For instance, Kefir is a fermented probiotic milk drink: Sauerkraut is finely shredded cabbage that has been fermented by lactic acid and so on. Kombucha tea and water kefir are beverages beneficial as probiotics in aiding the natural healthy gut bacteria.

They are available in your supermarket and are very refreshing drinks.They should be refrigerated and good to quench your thirst and a substitute for drinking water. They have no added sugar and low calorie.

Apple Cider Vinegar: Like other fermented foods apple cider vinegar may be considered as a probiotic. You need to buy the unpasteurized liquid with cobwebby strands that cloud the liquid- also referred to as the ‘mother’.

A few drops in your cool drinking water daily would be enough. Do not take more than a few drops daily, as the acid in the vinegar can erode your enamel.

Supplements in capsule form do not have live probiotic beneficial bacteria and it is a big gimmick to sell products by big Pharma. Most foods with live bacteria need to be refrigerated such as yogurt and others.

Some ask the question that beer and alcohol drinks are fermented products, so why not drink them for health reasons. Such fermented beverages don’t seem to have the cultured bacteria in the process of fermentation.

The bottom line is that there is no proof that supplementary capsules have live bacteria.