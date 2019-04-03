Expat Sri Lankan Seniors celebrate Sinhala & Tamil Harvest Festival in Sydney – By Dr Harold

Expat Sri Lankan Seniors celebrate Sinhala & Tamil Harvest Festival in Sydney

Sinhalese New Year, generally known as Aluth Avurudda in Sri Lanka, is a Sri Lankan holiday that celebrates the traditional New Year of the Sinhalese people in Sri Lanka. It is a major anniversary celebrated by not only the Sinhalese people but by most Sri Lankans.

Circumventing Loneliness

Sri Lankans who left the shores for better pastures, in their retirement in the alien country, are getting that feeling of loneliness, when the kith and kin lives far away, and your lifetime partner has left to a better world. The saying goes,” We are born alone and die alone”

Loneliness becomes part of the journey when you get that terrifying feeling of getting in to the ‘departure lounge’

Most of us don’t fear death, because that is inevitable if your born, but the fear of ‘Loneliness’ is dreading and enduring during the last stages with accompanied disabilities, ill-health, and your hapless life, in the hands of the carers.

The loneliness that most of us experience is far more than being alone.

Meeting at monthly rendezvous, organized by the Sri Lankan Association, is an immense salvation to the expat Sri Lankans in Sydney.

You will notice how much they enjoy the company of friends and people meeting for the first time, in this video.



Please share and enjoy this video with that frame of mind, that one day you’ll also be a victim to such a situation.

Dr Harold