Obituary: GUINAN Carmel Felicia

O bituary: GUINAN Carmel Felicia

CARMEL FELICIA GUINAN Born 13 August 1940 Sri Lanka Passed away peacefully 1 September 2021.

Loving Wife to Aubrey (dec) for 56 years. Dearly loved Mother of Garfield and Dirk. Mother-in-law to Angela and Nadira. Adored Nana to Michaela and Nathaniel. Loving sister to Shirley, Annette, Dudley and Geraldine.

Though we cannot hold you in our arms, we hold you in our hearts forever. The Funeral Service for Carmel will be held in St Anthony Of Padua Catholic Church, Sternberg Crescent Wanniassa, on TUESDAY, 14 September 2021 commencing at 10.30am.

Burial will follow at the Woden Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions the Funeral Service and Burial can be watched via live stream.

The stream link is https://funeralstre.am/carmel-guinan