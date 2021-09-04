Apostolic Cleansing Power (Plague Duster) by Lakshman Navaratne

Apostles of Christ wrote the New Testament as their Doctrinal-Thesis after receiving the Baptism of Pentecost on 33 AD.

3500 years ago, Moses wrote the first 5 books of the Old Testament after the encounter with the Creator of Life on Mount Sinai.

3000 years ago, this same God of Hebrews, whom we also serve as the God of the Christians today on earth, manifested His Glory in a temple built by Solomon in Jerusalem.

According to scripture, Solomon was the son of David who received the Wisdom and the Knowledge of Creation from the Maker of life and wrote 3000 Proverbs, the “Maintenance” manual for the living Blood circulating in the flesh of human, still on earth.

Scripture says; there is only one Father for all humanity and each human born of this Father has a Mortal mother. So, Adam is the only human in Scripture, made in the image of the Almighty who did not have a mother, making Adam the Eternal human who was not supposed to die. [B]

Solomon is also the writer of the book, “Song of Solomon”, where the Faithful Church today is portrayed as the transformed “fraction” of the living Blood purified as the Bride for Christ. [B]

So, the seed of “Faith” coming from the “Tree of Life” must enter the human heart to begin this “Transformation”. [A]

Almighty God dictated to Moses, in the book of Leviticus 17:14,” because the life of every creature is its blood.”

Since the fall of Adam, we are dying on earth; the “Wickedness” of the Human Heart needed “Redemption”.

From that moment, humanity chose to serve the “Opposition of our Maker”. Scripture says “The enemy of God is also the enemy of our soul.” Human soul is the Life of our Maker on earth. Ezekiel 18:4, “Behold, all souls are Mine;

The soul of the father

As well as the soul of the son is Mine;

The soul who sins shall die.”

And about wickedness? Ezekiel 18:20, “The soul who sins shall die. The son shall not bear the guilt of the father, nor the father bear the guilt of the son. The righteousness of the righteous shall be upon himself, and the wickedness of the wicked shall be upon himself.”

The New Testament, Jesus said; Matthew 10:28, “And do not fear those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. But rather fear Him who is able to destroy both soul and body in hell.” [B]

Revealed through scripture, Apostolic Christianity that began on the day of Pentecost is “the moment” in the history of mankind, we received back, the power to overcome the opposition to our soul.

1700 years after “Eve”, through the servant Noah, our Maker re-started humanity after the “Flood”, still with the “wickedness” reigning in their hearts.

Documented in Genesis 6:3, “And the Lord said, “My Spirit shall not strive with man forever, for he is indeed flesh; yet his days shall be one hundred and twenty years.”

As promised to his faithful servant, Moses lived exactly 120 years on this earth breathing Oxygen and received the spiritual body to live in Christ forever, yet his flesh is still on earth as Dust until the second resurrection documented in Revelation 20:14 “Death and Hades were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death. 15 And anyone not found written in the Book of Life was cast into the lake of fire. {Shoel [B]}

This phrase in Scripture, makes the universal living blood of Human; “one race”, and every human cell in a Human body is synchronized to run for 120 years with the perpetual time clock installed in the heart, wound up by the creator of life.

Rest of the human flesh has no connection to the Creator of Mankind; man or woman, the gender of a human is only for the purpose of our Maker. It is only through the “Blood” we are connected to our Maker. [B]

David was a shepherd boy from Bethlehem, whose heart was totally inclined to the Maker’s will. He was scheduled from eternity to accomplish the “will” of his Maker, shedding “Blood”, to prepare everything for his son Solomon to build a temple for their God.

David, who became the King of Israel was also the composer and the writer of most of the book of Psalms (intimate pleas) in the word of God. Psalms are the powerful and living means of Grace, in the hearts of the Apostolic Christians living on earth today.

700 years before the arrival of Christ, the Hebrew prophet Isaiah in his 53rd chapter of prophetic word, clearly prophesized the Holy One of Israel as the Final “Blood sacrifice” and the last “High Priest” for all the nations of the world. Isaiah 53:10, “Yet it pleased the Lord to bruise Him;

He has put Him to grief.

When You make His soul an offering for sin,

He shall see His seed, He shall prolong His days,

And the pleasure of the Lord shall prosper in His hand.”

According to Apostolic Christianity, pleading for the Blood of Jesus is the only acceptable means of reaching our Maker. 1Timothy 2:5, “For there is one God and one mediator between God and mankind, the man Christ Jesus,” [B]

The Apostles of Christ, documented in the New Testament: Jesus shed his own blood in “obedience to His Father” and sent His holy spirit upon the Apostles on the day of Pentecost, equipping the believers of Christ with all resources, to build the ultimate temple in their hearts, for our Maker to operate on earth.1 Corinthians 6:19,” Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own;”

So, for an Apostolic Christian, man-made temples are a thing of the past.

Apostolic Christianity is the foundation and the construction of a Refuge-Tower to escape from the Darkness of this world. Bringing mankind back to the “Light of Christ”. The Darkness that began from the days of Cain.

Abel offered the revealed Blood sacrifice accepted by his Maker, while Cain offered the best of human reasoning (good works and Theology) that God rejected.

According to Apostle John who wrote the last book “Revelation”, “The wedding of the Lamb” shall be the final feast for humanity with their Maker. Revelation 19:9, “Then the angel said to me, “Write this: Blessed are those who are invited to the wedding supper of the Lamb!” And he added, “These are the true words of God.”

Christ was the fulfilment of the prophesy of the “Holy One” of Israel, revealed in all the 66 books of Scripture that was sealed by the Apostles of Jesus before the turn of the 1st century after Christ.

In the 3rd century after Pentecost, “Colonial Christianity”, hijacked the Christianity of the Apostles, hiding the secret of salvation, the treasure documented by Jesus in the Fifth Parable of the Gospel according to Matthew, chapter 13.

God’s project for his faithful prevailed, synchronizing the life of the Faithful church on earth to the seven churches, in the 66th book of scripture, Revelation 2 &3 [B]

From 312 AD to 1517 AD. (the treasure was hidden until a man found it)

The hiding of the treasure in their monasteries in an ancient Roman language (Latin) gave no access to the rest of humanity. [A]

Apostolic Christianity re-emerged, after Luther “one of their very own Bishops” let the “cat out of the bag” by translating scripture to German language. With the advent of the printing press by the Germans, in the 14th century after Christ, scripture was available to all Gentiles.

This was the scheduled plan of our Maker to save his very own. (You and me). [A]

Scripture vehemently describes our human life on Earth as the extension of our Maker’s Dwelling. (Resting place.).

The evidence of this revelation was the marvel of turning water to wine on the 3rd day at the wedding feast at Cana, John 2: 1” On the third day a wedding took place at Cana in Galilee.” [B]

Scripture says “God rested on the 7th day”. [A]

Six (6) Clay vessels at wedding feast at Cana, represent our human life made of matter (water), was made perfect (transformed to Spirit) on the Seventh day, when He rested. [B]

Scripture also says, God is Spirit and the Faithful knows without a shadow of doubt in their Hearts, God is not a Vacuum but a Living Spirit felt within our innermost Soul. [A]

Apostolic Doctrine pin points this substance of hope as “Faith”. [B]

The universal unanswered question for all humanity is, where in the universe did God rest?

Scripture says; God is Omnipotent, Omniscient and Omnipresent.

So shall be the Human “Blood” after it has been redeemed to our Makers’ own, above all other living on earth. This is the Apostolic re-birth in the New Testament. The Heart Transplant. [A]

We humans have the latent built-in features of all of the above, but snuffed out as “Darkness”, until we are redeemed, compared to the Pure Light of the “Almighty”

Omnipotent power of the Sovereign Lord is the ultimate power source of creation. Following this power are the fallen angels of light on the 1st day of creation, dimmed-out power as Darkness and lastly, the lowest luminosity is the sun-Light shining upon all life on earth, coming from the fire-ball. [B]

Apostolic Christianity operates at the “ultimate power source”, poured upon the Apostles as the Pentecostal Baptism of Fire. On the day of Pentecost.

God, our Maker rekindled the lost luminosity in human blood, back to Earth, approximately 2021 years ago in the little town of Bethlehem, in the Holy one of Israel. The birth of Christ. [B]

On 33 AD. 1988 years ago, the Almighty God, accomplished “His will” in humanity on the day of Pentecost.

Today every human breathing “Oxygen” can return to the original Omnipotent Power of the Living Creator God by Just embracing the Scripture, “The Holy One of Israel”, who sent His “Helper” on the day of Pentecost!

This is Apostolic Christianity!

For an Apostolic Christian who has received the Baptism of Pentecost, the word “virus” is obsolete, simply because, scripture does not carry this word in any of the 66 books of the “word of God”.

For an Apostolic Christian: Scripture is alive in their hearts, making the 19th book of scripture (Psalms), secretly revealed and sealed in the hearts of the Faithful of the Almighty, “Grace written in letter” as Plasm 91, the only Antidote for the “Plague” that is upon all humanity at this very moment of life on earth. [B]

Psalm 91:1,” Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High

will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.”

The Rest and the Shadow of the Almighty are the two key words, set apart only for the Faithful who are hidden in Christ; Exodus 13:21,” And the Lord went before them by day in a pillar of cloud to lead the way, and by night in a pillar of fire to give them light, so as to go by day and night. 22 He did not take away the pillar of cloud by day or the pillar of fire by night from before the people.

The Lord provided shade (canopy) by day in the blazing sun in the wilderness for his people to journey in the comfort of his presence.

The Plagues were the mysterious means of threatening the wicked slave masters to ease off the wickedness of slavery on his people, before leaving Egypt.

Exodus 10:23,” No one could see anyone else or move about for three days. Yet all the Israelites had light in the places where they lived.” [B]

Three days is revealed to the Faithful as a very significant “Time” span.

Third day: Genesis 1:11, “Then God said, “Let the land produce vegetation (Life): seed-bearing plants and trees on the land that bear fruit with seed in it, according to their various kinds.” And it was so.”

Revealed to the Faithful; Our (Man’s) origin is from the “tree of Life” created on the Third day of creation. Adam was allowed to eat from any tree in the garden, but to stay away from the tree of Knowledge. [B]

Apostle John wrote: John 1:3, “Through him all things were made; without him nothing was made that has been made.”

Scripture documents; 6th day as “The day”, Adam was hand-made by the Maker of life from elements of the earth (Dust) he had already created. [A]

3rd day, before God made the Planets, Life (living-Vegetation) was spoken to arrive on the Surface.

4th day of creation; He placed the Planets in place, including the Earth, Sun, Moon and the Stars. [B]

The 3rd day during the time of Moses: Exodus 19:11,” and be ready by the third day, because on that day the Lord will come down on Mount Sinai in the sight of all the people.”

The prophesy of the Rapture of the Faithful Church!

The biblical third day is not made of 24 hours of man’s time, it is Today, Tomorrow and the third day. It is a revelation of a moment of eternal time, decerned only through the Spirit of Pentecost.

Jesus resurrected on the third day!

Mary Magdalene went to the tomb where the Body of Jesus was laid on the third day. Luke 23: 54,” Then he took it down, wrapped it in linen cloth and placed it in a tomb cut in the rock, one in which no one had yet been laid. 54 It was Preparation Day, and the Sabbath was about to begin.” It was on the Third day; The body of Jesus was not in the Tomb.

Revealed to the faithful :3rd day, in the New Testament: Represent the Death and Resurrection of Jesus.

{Logical Theologians, without the Baptism of Pentecost argue, Vegetation (life) is impossible without the Sun light. Revealed to the Faithful “The Holy-One of Israel was the Light of the Almighty, feeding everything with life. Including the strands of RNA that got buried under earth when the Earth was formed into a ball-shaped planet on the 4th day of creation. Today these strands (Plagues) with life are emerging as scheduled by the Maker of life for His purpose. This is the only logical explanation for all the Organic Matter buried in the earth as Fossil Fuel. [B]}

The experience of Moses with the living Lord in the Old Testament on Mount Sinai is re-enacted in the life of the Apostle Paul on the way to Damascus. Paul wrote to the church at Corinth, 1 Corinthians 1:18, “For the message of the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved it is the power of God. 19 For it is written:

“I will destroy the wisdom of the wise;

the intelligence of the intelligent I will frustrate.”

For an Apostolic Christian; one day for the Maker of Life is 1000-man years and the Period of Grace (Time span) for the Faithful Church is 3 days. [B]

We shall be raised on the 3rd day!

Beginning from the day of Pentecost, 1988 years ago, today the year 2021, Second day is over. Today we are definitely on the 3rd day of the Period of Grace revealed per Scripture for that Glorious moment when the Water shall become Spirit again, (Miracle at the Wedding feast in Cana).

The 3 days are revealed to the Apostles as the time allotted for the Gentile nations to enlist in the “Army of Christ”.

Beginning with the day of Pentecost and ending on the Day of Rapture. [A]

This is the “Time” scheduled for the Faithful Church, “Army of Christ”:

Song of Solomon depict the Faithful Church as the Bride for Christ: The 5th book of Wisdom, 22nd book of Scripture, 6:9, “but my dove, my perfect one, is unique,

the only daughter of her mother,

the favorite of the one who bore her.

The young women saw her and called her blessed;

the queens and concubines praised her.

Who is this that appears like the dawn,

fair as the moon, bright as the sun,

majestic as the stars in procession?

Solomon, summarizes the Three days to 12 hours of “The Brilliance of Christ” as the Faithful Bride on Earth, scripture also documents today as the last hour before the return of the Groom (Christ). [B]

The parable of the 10 Virgins, Jesus narrated to his Disciples in the Gospel of Matthew chapter 25: 1, “Then the kingdom of heaven shall be likened to ten virgins who took their lamps and went out to meet the bridegroom. 2 Now five of them were wise, and five were foolish. 3 Those who were foolish took their lamps and took no oil with them, 4 but the wise took oil in their vessels with their lamps. 5 But while the bridegroom was delayed, they all slumbered and slept., five of them were wise with the Oil of the Holy Spirit in their lamps (The Faithful Church), other five were foolish, with theological teaching (The Unfaithful Church) [B]

After the Faithful are removed from this earth, rest of humanity shall see the unfolding prophesy of the reality of Scripture, Song of Solomon 6:13, “Come back, come back, O Shulammite;

come back, come back, that we may gaze on you!” [B]

Exodus 10:28,” So Moses stretched out his hand toward heaven, and there was thick darkness in all the land of Egypt three days. 23 They did not see one another; nor did anyone rise from his place for three days. But all the children of Israel had light in their dwellings.”

It was not too long ago, 3000 years to be approximate, Moses documents the Plague of Darkness [B], that was upon all humanity. Scripture documents, the Hebrew children of Israel had light in their homes. The Faithful Apostolic Christians know that this light was in their hearts and the world around them did not have any clue to what was happening around them. The plague that followed the Plague of darkness was the Plague of Death (the beginning of the End for humanity).

Today, the “Darkness” represents the “Absence of Faith” in the hearts of humanity. This is the “Dim Light” in the hearts of the unfaithful. The book of Hebrews written by the Apostles of Christ describes “Faith” as the Gift of Salvation, the “Holy one of Israel” dwelling in the heart of man. [B]

After the day of Rapture, Salvation is not an option for the Gentiles. The Helper that came upon the Apostles shall leave this earth with the Bride of Christ. [B]

“Light in their homes” represent the Apostolic Faith in the heart of the believer in Christ living on earth today.

The ultimate solution for human death (Rest from this world) was the promise to Abraham, coming through the “Holy one of Israel”.

Psalm 91, begins with this promise as the “Rest in the Shadow of the Almighty”. This is the Son of God who redeemed all humanity by making the possibility of transposing (injecting) His very own Blood (Grace from the Cross) into our human hearts. [A]

Apostolic Christianity guarantees this “Rest” for any human, before departing this world; Paul’s heart was filled with the Spirit of his Maker, through the Baptism of Pentecost.

Before Apostle Paul uttered with his lips, verse 9 of Romans 10: “But what does it say? “The word is near you, in your mouth and in your heart” (that is, the word of faith which we preach):

Romans 10:9,” If you declare with your mouth, “Jesus is Lord,” and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.”

This operation (vaccination or surgery) is only possible through Apostolic Christianity that spread faster than wildfire or any other Plague that came upon humanity during the period of first 300 years after Pentecost. Humans did not die of any Plague, the faithful were martyred in hundreds, put in arenas to be mauled by wild beasts, by those who ruled the empires, the prince of this world, the governors of Darkness that was separated on the 1st day of creation. [A]

During the time of the Apostles, cruelty of men or the wickedness of human heart was worse than any of the present-day Genocides.

Since the day Pentecost in the year 33 AD, 90% of humans living on earth today have the access to the Holy one of Israel. Scripture that was hidden from humanity for 1200 years from the year 312 AD is freely available today to anyone who desires to seek this blessing (Redemption). [A]

Today the whole globe is infected with the mysterious Covid-Virus, scientist claim the origin is the innocent Bat.

There is no human authority on earth to disclaim this logic of science.

It is the science and the intelligence of men that have provided the explanations for the existence of the Virus and how it is spreading around the Globe, detection of the infected humans, how the vaccines are helping to eliminate the Pandemic. This is valuable hear-say information for the 90% of innocent humanity struggling to overcome the un-seen Plague.

I was immersed in Chemistry, Biology and Physics all my life and I have a sound knowledge of what the scientists are doing at this hour to protect humanity from the eminent dangers from the Pandemic.

Knowing the Genome theory. DNA, RNA and the PCR test. Only our human antibodies, produced inside the human cells, can eliminate the lurking Plague.

This is the sure scriptural evidence of the Latent power of the human cell. Both the human cell and Plague are competing for the available “Oxygen”.

Scripture describes the genetic-theory much simpler than the scientists. Scripture gives you the nitty-gritty of how the life-span of a human cell dilutes itself as we age. How our immunity has degraded to irreversible levels due to the un-natural ways we live on this earth.

Genesis 6:3,” Then the Lord said, “My Spirit will not contend with humans forever, for they are mortal; their days will be a hundred and twenty years.”

This means; every human will be infected with the Plague or some foreign living pestilence, while the supplies last in the atmosphere, the Plague is occupying space on earth as scheduled by the Maker of life. It so happens that we share the same available oxygen with all other living including the Plague.

Our human flesh (cell) has to end the life cycle in 120 years, shortened only by sickness. Scripture is very specific to the reasons; why, when and how sickness begins in the human flesh.

Scripture has the answer in “Black & White”!

Exodus 20:3, “You shall have no other gods before me.

4 “You shall not make for yourself an image in the form of anything in heaven above or on the earth beneath or in the waters below. 5 You shall not bow down to them or worship them; for I, the Lord your God, am a jealous God, punishing the children for the sin of the parents to the third and fourth generation of those who hate me, 6

but showing love to a thousand generations of those who love me and keep my commandments.”

Today, I know a lot of humans who were infected with the plague and have recovered. I did not have to go for a PCR test to find out the moment of my infection.

I have a running record of my VO2 MAX for the whole of the last one year of the Pandemic. During the month of March 2021, my VO2 Max dropped from 33 to 26 during the time of my infection for two full weeks. My only symptom was feeling a little tired.

So, I have concluded: that every human will have the infection sometime in the life span of the Corona Virus, it so happens you become a statistic, if you happen to get tested at the wrong time.

Scripture has opened the “Big Picture” giving the running commentary and the final destination for humanity. The Plague we are dealing today is just the beginning of more turbulent pestilences prophesized in Scripture after the faithful are removed on the day of Rapture. [B]

Scripture prophesizes this period of humanity after the Rapture as the “calm before the Storm”. Tribulation prophesized in scripture shall overrun the human race. [B]

Freedom from this present situation is only the Almighty God who has sent us the true Antidote on the day of Pentecost.

Your Warranty is in the 19th book of scripture; Psalm 91

1 Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High

will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.

2 I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress,

my God, in whom I trust.”

3 Surely he will save you

from the fowler’s snare

and from the deadly pestilence.

4 He will cover you with his feathers,

and under his wings you will find refuge;

his faithfulness will be your shield and rampart.

5 You will not fear the terror of night,

nor the arrow that flies by day,

6 nor the pestilence that stalks in the darkness,

nor the plague that destroys at midday.

7 A thousand may fall at your side,

ten thousand at your right hand,

but it will not come near you.

8 You will only observe with your eyes

and see the punishment of the wicked.

9 If you say, “The Lord is my refuge,”

and you make the Most High your dwelling,

10 no harm will overtake you,

no disaster will come near your tent.

11 For he will command his angels concerning you

to guard you in all your ways;

12 they will lift you up in their hands,

so that you will not strike your foot against a stone.

13 You will tread on the lion and the cobra;

you will trample the great lion and the serpent.

14 “Because he loves me,” says the Lord, “I will rescue him;

I will protect him, for he acknowledges my name.

15 He will call on me, and I will answer him;

I will be with him in trouble,

I will deliver him and honor him.

16 With long life I will satisfy him

and show him my salvation.”

Today any human who has read the scripture with a contrite Spirit (penitent Heart), shall not doubt the origin of humanity and where it is heading, as written by the True- Author of Life, through his Hebrew servant (Moses).

Whatever the science put before humanity for the arrival of first Man on earth, Scripture dates the first human Mother (Eve) to have arrived on planet earth, to less than 7000 years. According to Apostolic Christianity the only Hope of Salvation for Mankind was the “Living substance Faith” that arrived on earth through another Hebrew servant Abraham, 2000 years after the arrival of Eve, our first mother. [B]

Finally, the True Living Redeemer of Mankind arrived on earth as “Hebrew Blood”, The Holy One of Israel shall be the only Hope for all Mankind.

The price of his Blood shall be the Antidote for our Death. [A] [B]

Your protection is Guaranteed, if you Kneel and call upon your Deliverer!

Reference [A] 66Bones That Saw no Decay by LuckyN – Xulon Press 2018.

Reference [B] Lucky’s Blog christianityisme.com