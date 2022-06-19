Obituary: LEKAMGE, EDWARD

LEKAMGE,​ EDWARD – Passed away peacefully at home in Brunswick Melbourne on 4 June 2022,​ age 93. Loving son of (late) School Principal Alfred James Lekamge and (late) Bandara Manike Lekamge (Hanguranketha),​ (Former) Teacher and (Former) Hostel Master,​ Carey College,​ Colombo from 1950 – 1958. (Former) Boxing Master,​ Carey College,​ Colombo from 1956 – 1958. (Former) Teacher S. Thomas’ College,​ Mount Lavinia from 1960 – 1978 and Teacher Training at Peradeniya English Teachers Training College. Contested for Galigamuwa Parliamentary seat in the 1960 March election. During this time he was a Law student at Sri Lanka Law College and he migrated to Australia in 1978. He graduated (Bachelor of Arts,​ Anthropology) from Deaking University in Melbourne in 1988. (Retired Mail Officer Australia Post,​ Melbourne. After his retirement he enjoyed helping children at Children’s crossings in local schools as a School Crossing Supervisor. Animal lover and a great Donor to many charities around the world. Memorial Service at Fawkner Memorial Park in Melbourne at 11.30 a.m. – 12.30 p.m. Refresh at 1.00 p.m. on 20 June 2022.036560