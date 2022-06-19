Obituary: LEKAMGE, EDWARD
LEKAMGE, EDWARD – Passed away peacefully at home in Brunswick Melbourne on 4 June 2022, age 93. Loving son of (late) School Principal Alfred James Lekamge and (late) Bandara Manike Lekamge (Hanguranketha), (Former) Teacher and (Former) Hostel Master, Carey College, Colombo from 1950 – 1958. (Former) Boxing Master, Carey College, Colombo from 1956 – 1958. (Former) Teacher S. Thomas’ College, Mount Lavinia from 1960 – 1978 and Teacher Training at Peradeniya English Teachers Training College. Contested for Galigamuwa Parliamentary seat in the 1960 March election. During this time he was a Law student at Sri Lanka Law College and he migrated to Australia in 1978. He graduated (Bachelor of Arts, Anthropology) from Deaking University in Melbourne in 1988. (Retired Mail Officer Australia Post, Melbourne. After his retirement he enjoyed helping children at Children’s crossings in local schools as a School Crossing Supervisor. Animal lover and a great Donor to many charities around the world. Memorial Service at Fawkner Memorial Park in Melbourne at 11.30 a.m. – 12.30 p.m. Refresh at 1.00 p.m. on 20 June 2022.036560