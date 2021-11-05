Obituary: Margaret Mary Therese

Our dearest and much-loved mother, Margaret Mary Therese Little Flower Machado nee Roche, passed away peacefully this morning, on All Saints Day, aged 96, in Melbourne. She was the last in her wonderful family to leave this world for her Heavenly Home.

She was blessed with a healthy, holy, generous, and positive life until the last few months, which was God’s huge blessing for her tremendous faith and the exemplary life she led. She touched everyone who met her in a very positive manner, leaving an indelible mark on them.

Thank you for your prayers for her while she was with us, and also now for her soul.

Thank you Heavenly Father for your tremendous gift of our Mother, who is now reunited with our much-loved and missed Dadda (Rosario), and eldest brother Axie, and all her family members who preceded her. Her funeral will be held on November 12 (Dadda’s birthday), with numbers limited. The service will be live-streamed (the link will sent when ready).

Rienzie, Sally, Veronica, Belinda, Fortuna, and Lawrie, and our families.

Roshan Machado Belinda Gomez Roshini Machado

Romuald MachadoRoshika Machado Godamba GreyDominic Grero

Marsha GomezGo MezRedinka MalsemAubrey VazChantelle Benjamin Jarrod Benjamin

thank you

stay safe with blessings

Lawrence Machado