





October Spectacular

An Event by the St Peter’s College Old Boys Association of New South Wales (photo gallery captured by Roy Gunaratne of RoyGrafix)

The Old Peterites Fund Raiser held on October 5, 2019, was Spectacular in every sense of the word.

For what was advertised by the Old Peterites OBA as their bi-annual “low key fund raiser” (as opposed to their glitzy fund raising event that bookends this event), the guests were treated to the best that Sydney had on offer at any Dinner-Dance.

The Hall was decorated with mood lighting and the table centres with Blue orchids, white flowers and yellow roses matched the Peterite colours.

MC Senani Gunasekera kept the evening moving with hardly any interruption. OBA President Amal Wahab welcomed the guests and reminded all that the Fund Raiser was held for the Scholarship Fund that has been run by the St Peters College OBA of Sydney, NSW, for 11 years.

There was non-stop music from Sydney’s leading dance band Jetfire, DJ Shankster, and Guest Artist – the Reggae maestro Trevin Joseph. The dance floor was always packed with the dancers showing off their dance moves (and some new ones) to the fantastic dance music. The only break came when the floor was cleared for the Peterites to sing the College Anthem – what an emotional rendition that was!

The Food was delicious from Australia’s best Sri Lankan caterer – Manjula Fernando who unveiled his Kothu mobile to complement his chefs’ fresh hoppers.

FABAL Wines Premium Barossa Valley Shiraz and Vineyard Road Moscato blended perfectly with the sumptuous dinner.

Lucky raffle ticket winners received attractive prizes that included Hampers from the famous Barossa Valley Chocolate Company, Exquisite Liquors premium ‘Ceylon Arrack’, fruit baskets from Royce Buultgens, household goods from Sue and Kevin Ruberu and several Premium bottles of Whisky and wine.

To top it all were the funds raised from the auction of the Master Blaster Sanath Jayasuriya’s framed, autographed Bat donated by Senarath Seneviratne. Together with the the sales of the Raffle tickets and the entrance tickets, the total funds raised exceeded the target set by the organisers.

All in all it was a fabulous evening and a “big thank you to all the guests and generous donors for supporting this worthy cause”.

