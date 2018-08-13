Oh What A 70’s Josephian Night – Story: Marie Pietersz, Melbourne ; Photographs: courtesy Bryan Perera et al

The Josephines’ Club of Australia Inc held its 2018 mid-year soiree at the Sacred Heart Church Hall, Oakleigh, on Saturday, 7th July, in true hippy 70’s style.

The Josephines’ theme-oriented mid-year functions are always a sell-out because of patron feedback that they are “fun”, represent “value for money” and provide “superb food and decor” and this reputation is spreading. In the past five years the dress-up themes have included Sri Lankan, Rock ‘n’ Roll, Back to School, Bollywood and the Groovy 70’s.

Once again this year’s event was a load of fun and you could be forgiven for thinking you were back in the 70’s or on a 70’s movie set, with a roomful of 255 guests, all dressed in costumes from this era – famous bell bottoms, Annette Funicello sunglasses, peace pendants, glamorous beehive and Afro hairdo’s, hippy headbands, loud shirts and flower-power chains and accessories. Past pupils travelled from Queensland and NSW for the event.

In its very popular format, the soiree commenced with the entrance of the newest Royal, Megan Markel, a.k.a. Committee member and MC, Delreen Cramer, with her hilarious send-up of the Duchess of Sussex, attracting loud cheers. Music from the 70’s was provided by DJ Jeremy Ekanayake, with Jolly J’s catering serving up their usual sumptuous food.

The highlight of the evening was the fancy dress competition. With so many beautifully dressed people, the judges had a hard job choosing the winner, with Tessa Meyn (Queensland) and Shirin Arulanandam (Victoria) crowned equal female winners and Hamish Scully the unanimous male winner.

President Danielle Gunatilaka provided an insight into the club, its activities and the causes it supports:

“St Joseph’s Convent, Sri Lanka, as it was previously known, is now a government school and barely receives funding from the government. In fact the government is only able to pay the teachers’ salaries. These dances are a way to fund-raise to help keep the school functioning on a day-to-day basis.

“The St Josephine Australian chapter was instituted in 1997 by a small group of past pupils with a present membership of 160. The club is always on the look-out for more past pupils to join for a mere membership fee of $10 per annum.

“The club holds three events per year: a major end-of-year dinner dance, a mid-year dance and a celebratory lunch at the Feast of St Joseph.

“Monies raised from these events go to fund school projects in whatever area we have learned requires funding. This year we are concentrating on an electronic whiteboard and much needed refurbishments of the toilets. We have funded the stocking up of brand new books for the whole of the Junior School Library. We have funded the refurbishment of the St Joseph’s statue to continue the element of it being a Catholic school. We have upgraded the school band with instruments such as trumpets, saxophones, drums, music stands and band uniforms.

“Every year we send funds for St. Joseph’s Feast day in Sri Lanka to give the 2200 children in school a treat on this significant day. This year also saw us contribute $500 to the Children’s Cancer Ward (in SL) in dire need of milk powder. We also support an Australian charity each year with a donation of $500. We are currently in discussion with authorities of the school re sponsorship of a couple of underprivileged girls attending the school in regards to their school fees, school books and uniforms.

“If finances permit more could be done. Attending our functions means you are helping us to help. Thank you for your past support and please support our worthy cause with your presence at our future events. Next year’s mid-year dance will definitely be themed again, so we do hope you will attend and join the dress-up for a night of fun.”

The club is to be congratulated on such a tremendous philantropic effort from such a small organisation.