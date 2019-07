Pension Ready Reckoner chart effective 1 July 2019

Hi folks

Here’s the latest Pension Ready Reckoner Charts effective 1 July 2019, kInd courtesy of Regan Welburn, Principal of “My Pension Manager”

In effect the CPI INCREASE to the pension income & asset Thresholds will result in an increase in the Pension Cut off figures.

In addition, any one on a “part” pension will enjoy an increase as shown in the attached charts.

Cheers

Dallas Achilles