NTERESTING STORY

Once a dog ran into a museum filled with mirrors. The museum was very unique, the walls, the ceiling, the doors and even the floors were made of mirrors.

Seeing his reflections, the dog froze in surprise in the middle of the hall. He could see a whole pack of dogs surrounding him from all sides, from above and below.

The dog bared his teeth and barked, all the reflections responded to it in the same way. Frightened, the dog barked frantically, the dog’s reflections imitated the dog and increased it many times. The dog barked even harder, but the echo was magnified. The dog, tossed from one side to another while his reflections also tossed around snapping their teeth.

Next morning, the museum security guards found the miserable, lifeless dog, surrounded by thousands of reflections of the lifeless dog. There was nobody to harm the dog. The dog died by fighting with his own reflections.

Life is a mirror and will reflect back to the thinker what he thinks into it.

Moral: The world doesn’t bring good or evil on its own. Everything that is happening around us is the reflection of our own thoughts, feelings, wishes and actions. The World is a big mirror. So let’s strike a good pose! We might as well get the best out of life. So why not love it so it can love you back!

If you love life, life will love you back.

The only person you are destined to become is the person your decide to be.

“Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what Divine will is – Its good, pleasing and perfect will.”

