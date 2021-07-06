Pfizer and AstraZeneca are winners of vaccines, But Pfizer vaccine offers longer-term protection- by Dr Harold Gunatillake

Both prevent hospitalization of cases who contract the Delta variant, being vaccinated with either vaccine- prior.

Total number of COVID-19 cases passes 181 million and more than 3.9 million deaths.

Covid-19 has now been reported on every continent.

COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Currently, there are 127 candidate vaccines.

Today, there are 37 candidate vaccines in stage 3 clinical trials.

So far, 19 vaccines have been authorized across several countries.

Both Pfizer and AstraZeneca are winners when there are so many other candidate vaccines?

There is more evidence that Pfizer vaccine offers longer-term protection.

Currently, the thought in Australia is that people under the age of 60 should

preferentially get Pfizer, In the UK people under the age of 40 are advised to get Pfizer.

Atagi comprises independent infectious diseases physicians, microbiologists, epidemiologists, public health nurses, GPs, and consumer representatives. Its advice states there is “a higher risk and observed severity of thrombosis [clotting] and thrombocytopenia [low platelet count] syndrome related to the use of AstraZeneca

Covid-19 vaccine observed in Australia in the 50–59-year-old age group than eported internationally and initially estimated in Australia”.

A new study appearing in the journal Nature Trusted Source suggests that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine offers long-lasting protection.

The study, led by Dr. Ali Ellebedy, an immunologist at Washington University, in St. Louis, MO, examined the body’s immune response as it manifests in the so-called germinal centers. Germinal centers are B cell structures in the lymph nodes.

The team found that the B cells persisted in the germinal centers in the lymph nodes for almost 4 months after vaccination. Usually, these decline after 4–6 weeks, an immunologist explained to The New York Times.

B cells or the memory cells produced by the immune system in your body offers longlasting protection with Pfizer, compared to other vaccines. This is true, according to a new study appearing in Nature.

The study examined the body’s immune response at its root level the germinal centers- B cell structures in the lymph nodes.

In the Accelerated article Review heading SARS-CoV2 mRNA vaccines induced persistent human germinal center responses was 95% effective in preventing coronavirus disease.

The germinal center is a specialized microstructure in the lymphoid glands that forms in producing long-lived antibody secreting plasma cells and memory B cells, producing a potent immune response against foreign antigens, and in this present discussion is the severe acute respiratory syndrome-Coronavirus 2 i.e., SARS-CoV-2)

messenger RNA (mRNA) based vaccine. Germinal centers develop in the B cell follicles of secondary lymphoid tissue during Tcell-dependent antibody responses.

Emphasizing that the Germinal centers allow B cell formation, plasma cell formation, and immunoglobulins.

It was revealed that the B cell persisted in the germinal centers for almost 4 months after vaccination with Pfizer.

Germinal centers persist for about 3 weeks following immunization, but after this, memory B blasts continue to proliferate in follicles throughout the months of T celldependent antibody responses.

Does Pfizer vaccine protect against variants?

Pfizer says COVID vaccine is highly effective against Delta variant. A study by researchers from the University of Texas together with Pfizer and BioNTech and published this month by Nature journal found that antibodies elicited by the vaccine were still able to neutralize all tested variants, including Delta, albeit at reduced strength.

First identified in India, Delta is becoming the globally dominant variant of the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization.

“The data we have today, accumulating from research we are conducting at the lab and including data from those places where the Indian variant, Delta, has replaced the British variant as the common variant, point to our vaccine being very effective, around 90%, in preventing the coronavirus disease, COVID-19,” Alon Rappaport,

Pfizer’s medical director in Israel, told local broadcaster Army Radio.

What about AstraZeneca vaccine?

Delta variant of concern, first identified in India, is associated with a higher risk of hospitalization among the unvaccinated.

A recent analysis from Public Health England (PHE) looks at how likely people who had an infection with the delta variant were to need treatment in the hospital.

COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer (PFE.N) and AstraZeneca (AZN.L) offer high protection of more than 90% against hospitalization from the Delta coronavirus variant, a new analysis by Public Health England (PHE

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was 96% effective against hospitalization from the Delta variant after two doses, while Oxford/AstraZeneca’s offered 92% protection against hospitalization by Delta.

The report puts the protection from requiring hospital treatment for COVID-19 at 71% after one dose and at 92% after two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine was 94% effective at preventing hospitalization after the first dose and 96% after two doses.

Analysis reveals that although the Delta variant reduces the effectiveness of vaccine against symptomatic infection, two doses of either Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines still protect against severe infection.

Benefit of mixing different brands.

Oxford Vaccine Group’s Com-Covid vaccine trial has examined the benefits of mixing different brands of COVID-19 vaccines between the first and the second dose. The results revealed that all combinations worked well, triggering an immune response.

Namely, the trial examined the efficacy of two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, two doses of AstraZeneca, and one of them followed by the other in 850 people aged 50 years and older.

The results revealed that all combinations worked well, triggering an immune

response.

Moderna vaccine

In a new study, not yet peer-reviewed, scientists from Moderna found that antibodies from vaccinated clinical trial volunteers could effectively neutralize a model virus that carries the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein with the delta variant mutations.

The team investigated how well serum from eight trial volunteers could neutralize the model virus, or pseudo virus. They made a number of these pseudo viruses to represent the delta variant and other variants of concern, including the alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom, and the beta variant, first identified in South

Africa.

FDA will add warning to Moderna, Pfizer vaccine fact sheets about ‘extremely rare side effect.’

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to add a warning to Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine fact sheets about the rare risk of developing heart inflammation after receiving the injection.

The news comes after a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) safety panel has reviewed the evidence and concluded there is a “likely association” between cases of myocarditis and pericarditis and receiving the Moderna and Pfizer shots in people aged 30 years and younger.

