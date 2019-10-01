





Photos – “Golden Ball”, the cruise dinner dance organised by University of Colombo Alumni Association of NSW – Photos thanks to RoyGrafix

“Golden Ball”, the cruise dinner dance organised by University of Colombo Alumni Association of NSW was held on the 21st of September on board stunning “Starship Sydney”. The 5-hour cruise started off from Darling Harbour and toured around Sydney Harbour with the beautiful Opera House and Harbour Bridge as the backdrop.

The spectacular night to remember hosted by Senani Gunasekera kicked off with the promise to offer guests an unforgettable line up of entertainment with the best entertainers in town. King of Baila Desmond de Silva with Nimal Punchihewa, Kushni and their band and DJ Shehan complemented each other with their music to rock boat on this perfect night.

The event started off with drinks and canapés accompanied by light music. It was a warm welcome to the 335 guests from Sydney and who flew across from other States.

The Vice Chancellor of University of Colombo made a special visit to this event to support the Scholarship Drive, a fundraiser to support the financially challenged students of University of Colombo.

An array of tantalizing dishes complimented by mouth-watering desserts from Dish Catering created the perfect feast for our guests. Stunning table decor, floral chandeliers from Nayoma’s Flower Arrangements added glamour and sophistication to this Black-Tie event.

The 2019 Golden Ball unfolded with a flashback to our roots, the gift of free education and how the guests can be a part of the future generations of University of Colombo students by generously donating to the self-sustaining Scholarship Fund.

The evening ended with a lucky draw with airline tickets and tour packages as prices dance competitions. The silent auction on board raised money for the Tele-School Project of Royal Institute of Deaf and Blind Children, Australia.

Enjoy the fond memories candidly documented by the team of Professional photographers from RoyGrafix at the UCAANSW Golden Ball.

