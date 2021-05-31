Pink Sari Inc in collaboration with the Sri lanka Association of NSW invites Indian & Sri Lankan Women – for a Free Interactive Workshop on Cervical Screening 20 June 2021 (Kellyville, NSW).
Cervical Screening For Survival
Make Health A Priority
For Yourself And Your Family
Pink Sari Inc in collabaration with Sri lanka Association of NSW invites Indian and Sri Lankan Women in the age group of 25-74 Years to a free interactive Workshop on Cervical Screening to gain an understanding of
- The Cause of cervical cancer
- Importance of screening
- National Cervical Screening Program
Registration :- https://psi-cervical-screening-for-survival-2021-06-20.eventbrite.com.au or scan the QR code