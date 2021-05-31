Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Pink Sari Inc in collaboration with the Sri lanka Association of NSW invites Indian & Sri Lankan Women – for a Free Interactive Workshop on Cervical Screening 20 June 2021 (Kellyville, NSW).

Pink Sari Inc in collaboration with the Sri lanka Association of NSW invites Indian & Sri Lankan Women – for a Free Interactive Workshop on Cervical Screening 20 June 2021 (Kellyville, NSW).

Pink Sari Inc in collaboration with the Sri lanka Association of NSW invites Indian & Sri Lankan Women – for a Free Interactive Workshop on Cervical Screening 20 June 2021 (Kellyville, NSW).

 

Pink Sari Inc in collaboration with the Sri lanka Association of NSW invites Indian & Sri Lankan Women – for a Free Interactive Workshop on Cervical Screening 20 June 2021 (Kellyville, NSW).

 

Cervical Screening For Survival

Make Health A Priority

For Yourself And Your Family

Pink Sari Inc in collabaration with Sri lanka Association of NSW invites Indian and Sri Lankan Women in the age group of 25-74 Years to a free interactive Workshop on Cervical Screening to gain an understanding of

  • The Cause of cervical cancer
  • Importance of screening
  • National Cervical Screening Program

Registration :- https://psi-cervical-screening-for-survival-2021-06-20.eventbrite.com.au or scan the QR code

