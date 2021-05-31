LIBRARY ACQUISITIONS – MAY 2021

by In

BOOKS.

Being Anglican, Church of Ceylon by Dr Narmmaseena Francis Wickremesinghe (Donated by the Author, Colombo 5, Sri Lanka) Theravada Man by Manuka Wijesinghe, 2009 Architectural Heritage of Sri Lanka: Fortifications Along the Kelani River by D.P.Chandrasekara, 2012 Significant, Journey to Unique Ecosystems in Sri Lanka by Dr Ajith R. Gunawardena, 2020

Sri Lanka: The Holocaust and After by L.Piyadasa, 1984 (Photocopy) Murders at the Vicarage, The Mathew Periris Case by Prof. Ravindra Fernando, 2015 Irangani, A Tragedy of Our Times, After the Antigone of Sophocles, An Ernest Macintyre Play, 2012. A Lone Flower, A Collection of Sri Lankan Short Stories by Ranjit Dharmakirti, 2005 Sri Lankan Theater in a Time of trouble, A Political Satire in a Permitted Space, by Ranjini Obeyesekere, 1999. Death by the Pool by Gunadasa Amarasekara, translated by Sunil de Silva, 2012. A History of thee Ceylon Police, Vol 1, 1795-1866, by A.C.Dep,1982. Same Sky, Different Nights by Nandasiri Jasentuliyana, 2013 In the Shadow of a People’s President by Evans Gunalal Cooray, 2008 The Scent of Kinship, Stories of Sri Lankans in Australia, by Laitha Ganewatta, 2006. Recent Trends in the Commonwealth Law of Evidence by G.L.Peiris, 1989 Royal College, Colombo, Primary School Sports Meet, 1984 Royal College, Colombo, Primary School Sports Meet, 1985 The Royal College Union, Constitution, 1971 75th Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1954, Royal College Souvenir. 76th Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1955 Royal College Souvenir 77th Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Tomas’, 1956 Royal College Souvenir 85th Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1964 Royal College Souvenir 87th Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1966 Royal College Souvenir

89th Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1968, Royal College Souvenir.

92nd Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1971 Thomian Souvenir

93rd Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1972 Royal College Souvenir.

99nd Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1978 Royal Souvenir.

99nd Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1978 Thomian Souvenir

100th Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1979 Royal College Souvenir

100th Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1979 Thomian Souvenir

101st Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1980 Thomian Souvenir

101s t Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’ 1980 Royal College Souvenir

102nd Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1981 Souvenir.

103rd Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1982 Royal College Souvenir

103rd Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas , 1982 Thomian Souvenir

103rd Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1982 Thomian Souvenir

104th Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1983 Royal College Souvenir

104th Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas, 1983 Thomian Souvenir.

105th Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1984 Souvenir

107th Battel of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1986 Souvenir.

110th Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1989 Royal College Souvenir

110th Battle of the Blues, Royal VBs St Thomas’, 1989, Thomian Souvenir

111th Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’ 1990 Souvenir

113th Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1992 Souvenir.

140t h Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 2019 Souvenir

Earthlight by Arthur C. Clarke, 1983.

Explosion in a Subcontinent by Robin Blackburn, 1975

The Dhammapada, Pali text and translation by Narada There, 1983.

Tamil Tigress by Niromi de Soyza, 2011.

A Cause Untrue by David Blacker, 2005.

A Decade of Confrontation, Sri Lanka & India in the 1980’3 by John Gooneratne, 2000.

Malice Towards All & Charity Towards None,, by The Scribe, Voet-Lights Society, Centenary Dinner 2009.

Anil’s Ghost by Michaael Ondaatje, 2011.

A Policeman Remembers, Memoirs of Herbert Jayasuriya, 1999.

Matters of Violence, Reflections on Social & Political Violence in Sri Lanka by Jayadeva Uyangoda & Janake Biyanwila, 1997

A Zoological Guide to the Zoological Gardens of Ceylon by Major Aubrey Weinman, 1961.

Ripples On A Lake by Eileen De Silva, 2002.

Naama Rupa (English Translation) by Palitha Manchanayake, 2018.

Friends by Sanjiva Wijesinha, 2008.

Assignment Colombo b J. N. Dixit, 1998

A Long Watch, War, Captivity & Return in Sri Lanka by Commodore Ajith Boyagoda, 2016.

A Clerk Reminisces by Nihal Seneviratne, 2017.

Jaffna Boy by Bernard Sinniah, 2015.

The Ideology of Popular Justice in Sri Lanka, A Socio-Legal Inquiry by Neelan Thiruchelvam, 1984

Niti-Nighanduva or The Vocabulary of Law, as it Existed in the Last Days of the Kandyan Kingdom by translated by C.J.R. LeMesurier, 1994.

A Change of Skies by Yasmine Gooneratne, 1991.

George Steuart & Co Ltd, 1952-173, A Personal Odyssey by Tony Peries, 2003.

Criminal Procedure in Sri Lanka, Under the Administration of Justice Law No 44 of 1973 by G.L. Peiris, 1975.

Separatist Ideology in Sri Lanka: A Historical Appraisal by K. M. de Silva, 1994.

LTTE in the Eyes of the World, 1997.

Ceylon Observer Pictorial, 1966

Report of the Criminal Justice Commission (Foreign Exchange Offences), January – June 1974.

SINHALA PUBLICATIONS – Bodhui Vu Lova by Palitha Ganewatte, 2003.

Lae Huru Suwandha by Palitha Ganewatte, 2001.

Avith Noratuk (The Scent of Kinship) by Palitha Ganewatte, 2006

Rawani by Cecil Fonseka,2011.

Bodimi Iskolaya (St. Thomas’s College, Mount Lavinia, 2008.

Sinhala Vishkoshaya, by D.B. Hettiarachchi, 1965, Vol 2

Sinhala Vishkoshaya, by D.B. Hettiarachchi, 1967, Vol 3

Sinhala Vishkoshaya, by D.B. Hettiarachchi, 1970, Vol 4.

Sinhala Vishkoshaya, by D.B. Hettiarachchi, 1975, Vol 5.

Sinhala Vishkoshaya, by D.B. Hettiarachchi, 1978, Vol 6.

The Broken Palmyra, Vol 1, Historical Background, by Rajan Hoole et al, 1988

The Broken Palmyra, Vol 2, Reports & Analysis, by Rajan Hoole et al, 1988

An Introduction to the Criminal Justice Legislation of Sri Lanka, UNAFEI, Japan, December 1987.

The Book of Numerical Sayings (translation of Anguttara-Nikaya), Part 2, translated by A.D.Jayasundere, 1925

Legislative Enactments of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vol I, Chapters 1 – 24, Revised Edition, 1980.

Legislative Enactments of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vol 2, Chapters 25 – 30, Revised Edition, 1980.

Legislative Enactments of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vol 3, Chapters 31 – 67, Revised Edition, 1980.

Legislative Enactments of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vol 4, Chapters 68 – 98, Revised Edition, 1980

Legislative Enactments of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vol 5, Chapters 99 – 108, Revised Edition, 1980

Legislative Enactments of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vol 6, Chapters 109 – 140, Revised Edition, 1980.

Legislative Enactments of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vol 7, Chapters 141– 175, Revised Edition, 1980.

Legislative Enactments of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vol 8, Chapters 176 – 193, Revised Edition, 1980.

Legislative Enactments of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vol 9, Chapters 194 – 228, Revised Edition, 1980

Legislative Enactments of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vol 10, Chapters 229 – 250, Revised Edition, 1980.

Legislative Enactments of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vol 11, Chapters 251 – 301, Revised Edition, 1980

Legislative Enactments of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vol 12, Chapters 302 – 339, Revised Edition, 1980 (Two Copies)

Legislative Enactments of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vol 14, Chapters 362 – 395, Revised Edition, 1980.

Legislative Enactments of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vol 15, Chapters 396 – 519, Revised Edition, 1980.

Legislative Enactments of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vol 16, Chapters 520 – 536, Revised Edition, 1980.

Legislative Enactments of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vol 17, Chapters 537 – 575, Revised Edition, 1980.

Legislative Enactments of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vol 18, Chapters 576 – 579, Revised Edition, 1980.

Legislative Enactments of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vol 19, Chapters 580 – 611, Revised Edition, 1980.

Legislative Enactments of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vol 20, Chapters 612 – 638, Revised Edition, 1980.

Caste in Modern Ceylon, The Sinhalese System in Transition by Bryce Ryan, 1953. Collective Identities Nationalisms and Protest in Modern Sri Lanka, edited by Michael Roberts, 1979. Sri Lanka, A History by Chandra Richard de Silva, 1988. Alien Mysteries in Sri Lanka & Egypt by Mihindukulasuriya Susantha Fernando, 1997. The Winds of Sinhala by Colin De Silva, 1981

Information Report, Sri Lanka, Second Edition, January 2018, by Dr Lionel Bopage et al

Uprooted, Martin Wickramasinghe Trilogy, translated by Lakshmi De Silva & Ranga Wickramasinghe, 2009. Lost in Floral Rain, Journey of a Medical Student by Pushpa Suriyaarachchi, 2019.

Small Village Tank Systems of Sri Lanka: Their Evolution, Setting, Distribution & Essential Functions by C.R. Panabokke, 2009 Soils & Agro-Ecological Environments of Sri Lanka by C.R.Panabokke, 1996. C.R.Panabokke, A Doyen of Soil Science, Edited by R.S.Dharmakeerthi, 2011

MAGAZINES

Law Journal, Bar Association of Sri Lanka, Vol 3, Part 1, 1990. Law Journal, Bar Association of Sri Lanka, Vol 3, Part 2, 1990 Law Journal, Bar Association of Sri Lanka, Vol 4, Part, 1991. Law Gazette, Bar Association of Sri Lanka, Vol 1, No 3, September 1991. Tamil Times, Vol IXC, No 3, February 15, 1990. The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol IV, No 2, Journal No 14, April 2001, . The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol IV, No 3, Journal No 15,August 2001. The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol V, No 2, Journal No 18, , May 2002. The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol IX, No 2, Journal No 34, , May 2006 The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol XV, No 1, Journal No 57, , February 2012 The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol XV, No 3, Journal No 59, , August 2012 The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol XVIII, No 2, Journal No 70, May 2015 The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol XVIII, No 3, Journal No 71, August 2015 The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol XVIII, No 4, Journal No 72, November 2015 The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol XIX, No 1, Journal No 73, February 2016 The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol XIX, No 2, Journal No 74, May 2016 The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol XIX, No 3, Journal No 75, August 2016. The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol XIX No 4, Journal No 76, November 2016 The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol XX No 1, Journal No 77, February 2017. The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol XX, No 4, Journal No80, November 2017 The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol XXI, No 2, Journal No 82, May 2018 The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol XXI, No 4, Journal No 84, November 2018 The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol XXII, No 2, Journal No 86, May 2019 The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol XXIII, No 1, Journal No 89, February 2020. The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol XXIII, No 2, Journal No 90, May 2020 Index of The Ceylankan, Numbers 1 to 88, 1998-2019.

The ‘Ceylankan’ – Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Journal 94, Vol XXIV, No 2, May 2021

NEWSLETTERS

“The Old Aloysian’, Journal of The Old Aloysians Sports Club (Australia) Inc, April 2021. “The Harbinger”, Family Magazine, Australia / Sri Lanka Welfare Guild Inc (ASWG), Vol 46, No 2, May 2021. The Journal of the Australia Ceylon Fellowship Inc (ACF), Vol 62, No 1, April 2021.

OTHERS

Blue & Gold, Souvenir, 1963 Blue & Gold, Dinner Dance Souvenir, 1966 Souvenir, First Test, England Vs Sri Lanka, 1982 at P. Sara Stadium, Colombo. Text of Speech at Seminar, ‘Admissibility & Reception of Information Obtained by the Use of Computer & Other Instruments’. Seminar Papers, ‘Use of Computers & Its Legal Consequences & Unfair Competition’, Bar Association of Sri Lanka, 1987. Commemorative Supplement, Lawasia Golden Jubilee Conference, Colombo, 2016. Commemorative Volume, Second Indo-Pacific Congress on Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences, Colombo, 1986. Souvenir, visit of the M.C.C. Test Team to Australia (1965-66), Board of Control for Cricket in Ceylon. Military Discipline in the Offensive Against Terrorism by Brig. George D. Fernando, 1986 Large collection of Souvenirs of Plays in which the late Sunil De Silva.

