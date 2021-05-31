LIBRARY ACQUISITIONS – MAY 2021

VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY
BOOKS.
- Being Anglican, Church of Ceylon by Dr Narmmaseena Francis Wickremesinghe (Donated by the Author, Colombo 5, Sri Lanka)
- Theravada Man by Manuka Wijesinghe, 2009
- Architectural Heritage of Sri Lanka: Fortifications Along the Kelani River by D.P.Chandrasekara, 2012
- Significant, Journey to Unique Ecosystems in Sri Lanka by Dr Ajith R. Gunawardena, 2020
(No’s 2 – 4, Donated by Hemal Gurusinghe, Chelsea Heights, Vic)
- Sri Lanka: The Holocaust and After by L.Piyadasa, 1984 (Photocopy)
- Murders at the Vicarage, The Mathew Periris Case by Prof. Ravindra Fernando, 2015
- Irangani, A Tragedy of Our Times, After the Antigone of Sophocles, An Ernest Macintyre Play, 2012.
- A Lone Flower, A Collection of Sri Lankan Short Stories by Ranjit Dharmakirti, 2005
- Sri Lankan Theater in a Time of trouble, A Political Satire in a Permitted Space, by Ranjini Obeyesekere, 1999.
- Death by the Pool by Gunadasa Amarasekara, translated by Sunil de Silva, 2012.
- A History of thee Ceylon Police, Vol 1, 1795-1866, by A.C.Dep,1982.
- Same Sky, Different Nights by Nandasiri Jasentuliyana, 2013
- In the Shadow of a People’s President by Evans Gunalal Cooray, 2008
- The Scent of Kinship, Stories of Sri Lankans in Australia, by Laitha Ganewatta, 2006.
- Recent Trends in the Commonwealth Law of Evidence by G.L.Peiris, 1989
- Royal College, Colombo, Primary School Sports Meet, 1984
- Royal College, Colombo, Primary School Sports Meet, 1985
- The Royal College Union, Constitution, 1971
- 75th Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1954, Royal College Souvenir.
- 76th Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1955 Royal College Souvenir
- 77th Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Tomas’, 1956 Royal College Souvenir
- 85th Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1964 Royal College Souvenir
- 87th Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1966 Royal College Souvenir
- 89th Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1968, Royal College Souvenir.
- 92nd Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1971 Thomian Souvenir
- 93rd Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1972 Royal College Souvenir.
- 99nd Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1978 Royal Souvenir.
- 99nd Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1978 Thomian Souvenir
- 100th Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1979 Royal College Souvenir
- 100th Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1979 Thomian Souvenir
- 101st Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1980 Thomian Souvenir
- 101s t Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’ 1980 Royal College Souvenir
- 102nd Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1981 Souvenir.
- 103rd Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1982 Royal College Souvenir
- 103rd Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas , 1982 Thomian Souvenir
- 104th Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1983 Royal College Souvenir
- 104th Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas, 1983 Thomian Souvenir.
- 105th Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1984 Souvenir
- 107th Battel of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1986 Souvenir.
- 110th Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1989 Royal College Souvenir
- 110th Battle of the Blues, Royal VBs St Thomas’, 1989, Thomian Souvenir
- 111th Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’ 1990 Souvenir
- 113th Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 1992 Souvenir.
- 140t h Battle of the Blues, Royal Vs St Thomas’, 2019 Souvenir
- Earthlight by Arthur C. Clarke, 1983.
- Explosion in a Subcontinent by Robin Blackburn, 1975
- The Dhammapada, Pali text and translation by Narada There, 1983.
- Tamil Tigress by Niromi de Soyza, 2011.
- A Cause Untrue by David Blacker, 2005.
- A Decade of Confrontation, Sri Lanka & India in the 1980’3 by John Gooneratne, 2000.
- Malice Towards All & Charity Towards None,, by The Scribe, Voet-Lights Society, Centenary Dinner 2009.
- Anil’s Ghost by Michaael Ondaatje, 2011.
- A Policeman Remembers, Memoirs of Herbert Jayasuriya, 1999.
- Matters of Violence, Reflections on Social & Political Violence in Sri Lanka by Jayadeva Uyangoda & Janake Biyanwila, 1997
- A Zoological Guide to the Zoological Gardens of Ceylon by Major Aubrey Weinman, 1961.
- Ripples On A Lake by Eileen De Silva, 2002.
- Naama Rupa (English Translation) by Palitha Manchanayake, 2018.
- Friends by Sanjiva Wijesinha, 2008.
- Assignment Colombo b J. N. Dixit, 1998
- A Long Watch, War, Captivity & Return in Sri Lanka by Commodore Ajith Boyagoda, 2016.
- A Clerk Reminisces by Nihal Seneviratne, 2017.
- Jaffna Boy by Bernard Sinniah, 2015.
- The Ideology of Popular Justice in Sri Lanka, A Socio-Legal Inquiry by Neelan Thiruchelvam, 1984
- Niti-Nighanduva or The Vocabulary of Law, as it Existed in the Last Days of the Kandyan Kingdom by translated by C.J.R. LeMesurier, 1994.
- A Change of Skies by Yasmine Gooneratne, 1991.
- George Steuart & Co Ltd, 1952-173, A Personal Odyssey by Tony Peries, 2003.
- Criminal Procedure in Sri Lanka, Under the Administration of Justice Law No 44 of 1973 by G.L. Peiris, 1975.
- Separatist Ideology in Sri Lanka: A Historical Appraisal by K. M. de Silva, 1994.
- LTTE in the Eyes of the World, 1997.
- Ceylon Observer Pictorial, 1966
- Report of the Criminal Justice Commission (Foreign Exchange Offences), January – June 1974.
- SINHALA PUBLICATIONS – Bodhui Vu Lova by Palitha Ganewatte, 2003.
- Lae Huru Suwandha by Palitha Ganewatte, 2001.
- Avith Noratuk (The Scent of Kinship) by Palitha Ganewatte, 2006
- Rawani by Cecil Fonseka,2011.
- Bodimi Iskolaya (St. Thomas’s College, Mount Lavinia, 2008.
- Sinhala Vishkoshaya, by D.B. Hettiarachchi, 1965, Vol 2
- Sinhala Vishkoshaya, by D.B. Hettiarachchi, 1967, Vol 3
- Sinhala Vishkoshaya, by D.B. Hettiarachchi, 1970, Vol 4.
- Sinhala Vishkoshaya, by D.B. Hettiarachchi, 1975, Vol 5.
- Sinhala Vishkoshaya, by D.B. Hettiarachchi, 1978, Vol 6.
- The Broken Palmyra, Vol 1, Historical Background, by Rajan Hoole et al, 1988
- The Broken Palmyra, Vol 2, Reports & Analysis, by Rajan Hoole et al, 1988
- An Introduction to the Criminal Justice Legislation of Sri Lanka, UNAFEI, Japan, December 1987.
- The Book of Numerical Sayings (translation of Anguttara-Nikaya), Part 2, translated by A.D.Jayasundere, 1925
- Legislative Enactments of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vol I, Chapters 1 – 24, Revised Edition, 1980.
- Legislative Enactments of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vol 2, Chapters 25 – 30, Revised Edition, 1980.
- Legislative Enactments of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vol 3, Chapters 31 – 67, Revised Edition, 1980.
- Legislative Enactments of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vol 4, Chapters 68 – 98, Revised Edition, 1980
- Legislative Enactments of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vol 5, Chapters 99 – 108, Revised Edition, 1980
- Legislative Enactments of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vol 6, Chapters 109 – 140, Revised Edition, 1980.
- Legislative Enactments of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vol 7, Chapters 141– 175, Revised Edition, 1980.
- Legislative Enactments of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vol 8, Chapters 176 – 193, Revised Edition, 1980.
- Legislative Enactments of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vol 9, Chapters 194 – 228, Revised Edition, 1980
- Legislative Enactments of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vol 10, Chapters 229 – 250, Revised Edition, 1980.
- Legislative Enactments of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vol 11, Chapters 251 – 301, Revised Edition, 1980
- Legislative Enactments of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vol 12, Chapters 302 – 339, Revised Edition, 1980 (Two Copies)
- Legislative Enactments of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vol 14, Chapters 362 – 395, Revised Edition, 1980.
- Legislative Enactments of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vol 15, Chapters 396 – 519, Revised Edition, 1980.
- Legislative Enactments of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vol 16, Chapters 520 – 536, Revised Edition, 1980.
- Legislative Enactments of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vol 17, Chapters 537 – 575, Revised Edition, 1980.
- Legislative Enactments of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vol 18, Chapters 576 – 579, Revised Edition, 1980.
- Legislative Enactments of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vol 19, Chapters 580 – 611, Revised Edition, 1980.
- Legislative Enactments of The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vol 20, Chapters 612 – 638, Revised Edition, 1980.
(No’s 5 – 105, Donated by Mrs Senanie De Silva, widow of the late Sunil De Silva, Gosford, NSW, in memory of her late husband,
this is part of his collection. 4 Boxes of books collected and delivered by Mrs Manisha Dias, Lindfield, NSW and delivered to this library
by Hemal Gurusinghe, Chelsea Heights, Vic)
- Caste in Modern Ceylon, The Sinhalese System in Transition by Bryce Ryan, 1953.
- Collective Identities Nationalisms and Protest in Modern Sri Lanka, edited by Michael Roberts, 1979.
- Sri Lanka, A History by Chandra Richard de Silva, 1988.
- Alien Mysteries in Sri Lanka & Egypt by Mihindukulasuriya Susantha Fernando, 1997.
- The Winds of Sinhala by Colin De Silva, 1981
(No’s 106 – 110, Donated by Dr Lal Kuruppu, Chifley, ACT)
- Information Report, Sri Lanka, Second Edition, January 2018, by Dr Lionel Bopage et al
(No 111, Donated by Michael Cook, Brunswick)
- Uprooted, Martin Wickramasinghe Trilogy, translated by Lakshmi De Silva & Ranga Wickramasinghe, 2009.
- Lost in Floral Rain, Journey of a Medical Student by Pushpa Suriyaarachchi, 2019.
(No’s 112 – 113, Donated by Anonymous, NSW)
- Small Village Tank Systems of Sri Lanka: Their Evolution, Setting, Distribution & Essential Functions by C.R. Panabokke, 2009
- Soils & Agro-Ecological Environments of Sri Lanka by C.R.Panabokke, 1996.
- C.R.Panabokke, A Doyen of Soil Science, Edited by R.S.Dharmakeerthi, 2011
(No’s 114 – 116, Donated by Harsha Seneviratne, Carlingford, NSW)
MAGAZINES
- Law Journal, Bar Association of Sri Lanka, Vol 3, Part 1, 1990.
- Law Journal, Bar Association of Sri Lanka, Vol 3, Part 2, 1990
- Law Journal, Bar Association of Sri Lanka, Vol 4, Part, 1991.
- Law Gazette, Bar Association of Sri Lanka, Vol 1, No 3, September 1991.
- Tamil Times, Vol IXC, No 3, February 15, 1990.
- The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol IV, No 2, Journal No 14, April 2001, .
- The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol IV, No 3, Journal No 15,August 2001.
- The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol V, No 2, Journal No 18, , May 2002.
- The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol IX, No 2, Journal No 34, , May 2006
- The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol XV, No 1, Journal No 57, , February 2012
- The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol XV, No 3, Journal No 59, , August 2012
- The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol XVIII, No 2, Journal No 70, May 2015
- The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol XVIII, No 3, Journal No 71, August 2015
- The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol XVIII, No 4, Journal No 72, November 2015
- The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol XIX, No 1, Journal No 73, February 2016
- The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol XIX, No 2, Journal No 74, May 2016
- The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol XIX, No 3, Journal No 75, August 2016.
- The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol XIX No 4, Journal No 76, November 2016
- The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol XX No 1, Journal No 77, February 2017.
- The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol XX, No 4, Journal No80, November 2017
- The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol XXI, No 2, Journal No 82, May 2018
- The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol XXI, No 4, Journal No 84, November 2018
- The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol XXII, No 2, Journal No 86, May 2019
- The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol XXIII, No 1, Journal No 89, February 2020.
- The Ceylankan, Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Vol XXIII, No 2, Journal No 90, May 2020
- Index of The Ceylankan, Numbers 1 to 88, 1998-2019.
(No’s 1 – 26, Donated by Mrs Senanie De Silva, widow of the late Sunil De Silva, Gosford, NSW, in memory of her late husband this is part
of his collection. 4 Boxes of books collected and delivered by Mrs Manisha Dias, Lindfield, NSW and delivered to this library by Hemal
Gurusinghe, Chelsea Heights, Vic)
- The ‘Ceylankan’ – Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Journal 94, Vol XXIV, No 2, May 2021
NEWSLETTERS
- “The Old Aloysian’, Journal of The Old Aloysians Sports Club (Australia) Inc, April 2021.
- “The Harbinger”, Family Magazine, Australia / Sri Lanka Welfare Guild Inc (ASWG), Vol 46, No 2, May 2021.
- The Journal of the Australia Ceylon Fellowship Inc (ACF), Vol 62, No 1, April 2021.
OTHERS
- Blue & Gold, Souvenir, 1963
- Blue & Gold, Dinner Dance Souvenir, 1966
- Souvenir, First Test, England Vs Sri Lanka, 1982 at P. Sara Stadium, Colombo.
- Text of Speech at Seminar, ‘Admissibility & Reception of Information Obtained by the Use of Computer & Other Instruments’.
- Seminar Papers, ‘Use of Computers & Its Legal Consequences & Unfair Competition’, Bar Association of Sri Lanka, 1987.
- Commemorative Supplement, Lawasia Golden Jubilee Conference, Colombo, 2016.
- Commemorative Volume, Second Indo-Pacific Congress on Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences, Colombo, 1986.
- Souvenir, visit of the M.C.C. Test Team to Australia (1965-66), Board of Control for Cricket in Ceylon.
- Military Discipline in the Offensive Against Terrorism by Brig. George D. Fernando, 1986
- Large collection of Souvenirs of Plays in which the late Sunil De Silva.
(No’s 1 – 11, Donated by Mrs Senanie De Silva, widow of the late Sunil De Silva, Gosford, NSW, in memory of her late husband this is part
of his collection. 4 Boxes of books collected and delivered by Mrs Manisha Dias, Lindfield, NSW and delivered to this library by Hemal Gurusinghe, Chelsea Heights, Vic)