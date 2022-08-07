PITCH PREPARATION FOR A MATCH – By Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam

A quality playing surface allows players to express and develop their skills, ensures that the cricketer has a rewarding experience and that the game is enjoyed by the players and the supporters alike. A good pitch is where the batsmen feel they are confident to score runs and bowlers feel they could take wickets. A delivery that passes at stump height should carry through to the wicket keeper on a trajectory that is an upward motion in ball flight off the pitch. Strip to play a fixture is identified and preparation started ideally 10 to 14 days prior to it. Incorrect pitch preparation could result in a slow and low pitch with erratic bounce or carry.

Brushing – To lift creeping stems and leaves before mowing, to create an even space.

Mowing – To reduce grass height on the pitch as low as possible without scraping the pitch. Leaving grass on the pitch may benefit bowlers. Mow at least every other day between popping creases.

Scarification – Done between popping creases to remove surface dead grass and rubbish using a rake taking care not to disturb the soil surface. There should not be any mat of grass, and the surface soil should be visible between blades of grass.

Irrigation – To maintain grass, to cool the plant, wash in fertiliser and aid in seed germination. Done to give the pitch a firmer, solid surface and create an even pace and bounce. Watering done to soak the profile to a depth of about 100mm. A watery surface may lead to slow pitch and top of the pitch break up. Ideal time to water is when sun is less intense. Make sure it has time to dry before being used. In hot weather light irrigation (flashing) may be necessary nearer the match day.

Rolling – To consolidate the profile of the surface, to increase pace and bounce and to help make a surface safe. After irrigation has moved through (24 Hours), pressure is applied to soil with a roller. Rolling with wrong weight of roller or in wrong conditions will create a crust on pitch, reducing pace and bounce. It should commence with a light roller when all surface water has disappeared. As the pitch dries weight of roller should increase. Heavy roller should not be used once all the moisture has evaporated. Pace and bounce increase as the pitch dries. Rolling does not level a surface.

Marking – To set dimensions for the game. Done at the start of each day and in between innings.