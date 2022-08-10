Prabath Jayasuriya takes home ‘Player of the Month’ award

Source:Dailymirror

Sri Lankan spinner Prabath Jayasuriya’s sensational start to international cricket has been capped off by winning the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for July 2022. the ICC announced.

Jayasuriya beat England batter and June’s Player of the Month winner Jonny Bairstow, and French sensation Gustav McKeon for the coveted monthly award, after a brilliant start to international cricket in the longest format. The 30-year-old was thrilled to have won the monthly award.

“I am delighted with this announcement, and wish to thank the fans for voting me as the ICC Men’s Player of the Month,” Jayasuriya said.

“Certainly it has been an incredible month for me, as I made the Test debut, and also got the opportunity to contribute for my team to level the Test series played against Australia and Pakistan. “I take this opportunity to thank my fans, team-mates, coaches, family and friends for helping my journey, and thrilled with what I am experiencing at this moment in my life.”

Jayasuriya emerged as a new spin hero for Sri Lanka, having one of the most memorable debut Test matches.

The spinner registered figures of 6/118 and 6/59 as Sri Lanka roared back against Australia in Galle to level the two-match Test series.

His exploits helped the hosts beat the visitors by an innings and 39 runs.