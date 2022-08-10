Youth Music Competition 2022: Uncovering a National Musical Journey- by Dinuli Francisco

Music is the ultimate escape from reality: it has the unrivalled ability to transform a gloomy mood into a joyful one in a matter of seconds! Mastering a specific aspect of music, such as improving your singing or playing a specific instrument, would undeniably give you the advantage of receiving some extra knowledge and allowing you to explore a profound end of the subject compared to everyone else. Piqued your interest a little there? Well, let me divert your attention to this grand opportunity: The London College of Music (LCM) proudly presents the Youth Music Competition 2022 to all you music prodigies in Lanka! Since 1887, the UK’s largest specialist music and performing arts institution has welcomed all those with a desire for music and drama, encouraging many generations of students to become performers, composers, teachers, and informed listeners all around the world.

LCM, as one-eighth of the University of West London, ensures that it plays a key role in the music business by delivering compelling musicians beyond its gates through a jump-start to their melodious careers. They carry out this operation through the London College of Music Examinations (LCME), which has developed exam options relevant to today’s global world that range from introductory exams for beginners to graded exams and diplomas in performance and teaching. LCME has also launched its innovative Digital Exams, which allow candidates to take any grade for any subject, anywhere and at any time! To commemorate 135 years of directing music examinations, LCM has joined hands with Mrs. Shyama Perera, the LCM Representative at the International Institute of Music, Speech & Drama, to hold its first National Youth Music Competition in Sri Lanka. This competition is intended to discover, develop, and promote young artists in the fields of piano, strings, woodwind, brass, voice, and musical theatre. The primary objective of this competition is to:

Identify, develop, and promote the talent and abilities of young musicians.

Expose competitors to the requirements of professional careers as soloists and orchestral musicians.

Develop our young musicians› stage and performing abilities and provide a platform for students preparing for higher grade and diploma examinations.

Students competing will be able to enjoy a diverse repertoire provided by LCM in accordance with the competition’s requirements. The panel of judges for the upcoming evening would be two maestros of music; Dr. June Fileti and Mr. Ashan Peiris.

Dr. June Fileti spent 20 years of her music career as a classroom music teacher before moving on to become the Director of Every Child a Musician (ECaM), a council initiative that provides free musical tuition and instruments to young children in Newham’s primary schools. During her period at ECaM, she was instrumental in establishing a successful collaboration with the London College of Music Examinations and the University of West London.

“Music is for everyone; everyone is musical. We enable people to develop their musical skills, become independent learners, and achieve their highest dreams through a progressive course of learning and assessment,” June mentioned, emphasising the significance of the competition that will be taking place next Wednesday. Ashan Peiris is a renowned Sri Lankan pianist who began playing the piano and violin at the age of four, first with Mary Billimoria and then with Ramya Perera and the late Evangeline De Fonseka.

He won the “Child Musician of the Year” award, as well as the Junior and Senior Divisions of the “Tchaikovsky Piano Competition” hosted by the Soviet Cultural House and the “Sawasangeetha” music scholarship in Colombo. At age 17, he was awarded a scholarship by the Associated Board of the Royal Schools Music which he accepted to study at the Royal Academy of Music in London UK. Ashan is a regular soloist and chamber musician. He has performed as a soloist with major orchestras in South Africa and has been a soloist in the UK, USA, Italy, Grenada, Barbados, Gibraltar, Swaziland, Lesotho and Botswana. He has worked with numerous national and international soloists as well. Ashan presently works as a senior lecturer in Piano at the University of Zululand and also works with young talented singers at the opera school of the University of Tshwane as répétiteur and voice coach. He also has a successful private studio where he teaches violin and piano to talented young musicians from age 4-22 years of age.

His students are regular prizewinners at both national and international competitions. With the first round of auditions completed, LCM is now preparing to hold the Grand Finalé on August 10, 2022, at 5 pm at the Lionel Wendt Theatre. The age groups are 12 years and under, 16 years and under, 21 years and under, and 32 years and under. All candidates will be given a “Certificate of Participation” from LCME, as well as prestigious trophies and prizes for the winners of each category.

If you are interested to witness a remarkable night filled with the supreme magnificence of our talented young, local musicians, don’t forget to call the International Institute of Music, Speech & Drama on 0112375853 / 0114513969 for more information.