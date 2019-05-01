Prime Minister – Joint Media Release – New projects to get Queenslanders home sooner and safer – Wednesday 1 May 2019

UNCLASSIFIED

THE HON SCOTT MORRISON MP

Prime Minister

THE HON ALAN TUDGE MP

Minister for Cities, Urban Infrastructure and Population

JOINT MEDIA RELEASE

Wednesday, 1 May 2019

New projects to get Queenslanders home sooner and safer

The Morrison Government will fund thirteen new congestion-busting projects across South-East Queensland with a further $226.25 million funding boost.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the projects would help thousands of people living in South-East Queensland.

“People are sick of sitting in traffic and these local and practical measures will help people get home sooner and safer,” Mr Morrison said.

“By managing money and running a strong economy we are able to invest record funding in road and rail projects which improve the lives of so many Queenslanders.

“This funding will fix local traffic pinch points and bottlenecks that have the most impact on congestion, helping everyone get home sooner.”

Minister for Cities, Urban Infrastructure and Population Alan Tudge said these projects make it easier for people to get onto the train and easily accessible station carparks are critical to this.

“These three new commuter car parks will take up to 1,200 cars off the road,” Mr Tudge said.

“This entire package is a transport strategy that is smart and clear and will make a tangible effect.”

The projects include:

Commuter car parking at Beenleigh Station

Commuter car parking at Loganlea Station

Commuter car parking at Coomera Station

Upgrading the intersection at Oxley Drive and Brisbane Road, Arundel

Upgrade of High Road and Easterly Street between Sabre Street and Old Logan Village Road, Waterford

Upgrading the Henry Road-Dohles Rocks Road, Griffin

Upgrade the Klinger Road & Boardman Road intersection, Kippa-Ring

Upgrading Beams Road between Lacey Road to Handford Road, Bracken Ridge

Level crossing removal at Boundary Road, Coopers Plains

Upgrading Rochedale Road and Priestdale Rd intersection, Rochedale

Upgrading Beaudesert-Beenleigh Road between Milne St to Tallagandra Rd, Beenleigh

Upgrading Chambers Flat Road between Park Ridge Road to Derby Road, Park Ridge

Upgrading the Kenmore Roundabout at Moggill Road, Kenmore

The projects will bolster the significant investment across South-East Queensland that includes an additional $500 million for the M1 between Daisy Hill and the Logan Motorway.

It also includes the recently completed Gateway Upgrade North project from Nudgee to Bracken Ridge, which would not have been possible without a $861.8 million Coalition investment.

There has also been a $112 million investment for Stage 3a of the Gold Coast Light Rail project following $95 million for Stage 2.

In February the Morrison Government pledged to work with the State Government and local Councils to develop a City Deal for the region.

These commitments are all part of the Liberal National plan which is seeing $25 billion invested in road and rail projects across Queensland.

Investments across South East Queensland include:

M1 Pacific Motorway Upgrade Program – $1.775 billion, including:

o Gateway Merge – $115 million

o Eight Mile Plains to Daisy Hill – $500 million

o Daisy Hill to Logan Motorway – $500 million

o Mudgeeraba to Varsity Lakes – $110 million

o Varsity Lakes to Tugun – $500 million

Gateway Motorway – Bracken Ridge to Pine River – $800 million

Gateway Upgrade North – $861.8 billion

Brisbane Metro – $300 million

Gold Coast Light Rail Stages 2 and 3A – $207 million

Regional Queensland is also receiving significant investments to better connect the regions including:

Bruce Highway Upgrade Program – $10 billion, including:

o Pine River to Caloundra Corridor – $1.42 billion

o Cooroy to Curra Section D – $800 million

o Rockhampton Ring Road – $800 million

o Mackay Ring Road Stage 1 – $397.9

Toowoomba Second Range Crossing – $1.1 billion

