Brisbane Memorial Mass 28/4/2019 at St. Stephens Cathedral Brisbane

Archbishop Mark Coleridge of Brisbane was the celebrant at a Memorial Mass on Sunday 28th April at

St. Stephens Cathedral Brisbane for the many killed in the recent attacks in Sri Lanka and to pray for

peace of the grieving nation.

The Cathedral was packed with many dignitaries attending including the premier of Queensland, Annastacia

Palaszczuk and the Hon Consul for Sri Lanka, Anton Swan and his wife Bronwen and many representatives of

various religious orders paying their respects.

The mass commenced with the singing of “Advance Australia Fair”. The reflection hymn was “Sithuvillak Vilasin Ma”

sung by the Sri Lankan Community group which added to a touching memorial mass.

Over 1000 attendees and represented by Religious Clergy from all Faiths.

The Sri Lankan flag, six candles and flowers were placed on a memorial alter.

The first reading Acts 5:12-16 (Anton Swan)

Archbishop Mark Coleridge.

