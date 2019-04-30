Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Brisbane Memorial Mass 28/4/2019 at St. Stephens Cathedral Brisbane

Brisbane Memorial Mass 28/4/2019 at St. Stephens Cathedral Brisbane

Apr 30, 2019 Posted by In Articles Tagged , , , , Comments 0

Brisbane Memorial Mass 28/4/2019 at St. Stephens Cathedral Brisbane

https://www.msn.com/en-au/video/sport/queenslands-sri-lankan-communities-grieve-at-church-services/vp-BBWnzMV

Archbishop Mark Coleridge of Brisbane was the celebrant at a Memorial Mass on Sunday 28th April at

St. Stephens Cathedral Brisbane for the many killed in the recent attacks in Sri Lanka and to pray for

peace of the grieving nation.

The Cathedral was packed with many dignitaries attending including the premier of Queensland, Annastacia

Palaszczuk and the Hon Consul for Sri Lanka, Anton Swan and his wife Bronwen and many representatives of

various religious orders paying their respects.

The mass commenced with the singing of “Advance Australia Fair”.  The reflection hymn was “Sithuvillak Vilasin Ma”

sung by the Sri Lankan Community group which added to a touching memorial mass.

Over 1000 attendees and represented by Religious Clergy from all Faiths.

memorial mass

memorial mass1

memorial mass

memorial mass

The Sri Lankan flag, six candles and flowers were placed on a memorial alter.  

memorial mass

memorial mass

memorial mass

 The first reading Acts 5:12-16 (Anton Swan)

memorial mass

Archbishop Mark Coleridge.

 forwarded by:

Anton_Swan

 

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of