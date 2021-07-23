Rajendran to officiate at Tokyo Olympics

Marimuttu Rajendran

Source:Dailynews

Marimuttu Rajendran, a teacher of Tamil Maha Vidyalaya Passara, has been selected to officiate in the badminton events of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, which begins on Friday.

The 35-year-old completed her primary education at the Tamil Maha Vidyalaya Passara and moved to Science College Hali Ela for her secondary education.

She has represented the school in netball, volleyball, athletics, kabaddi and badminton tournaments and later attended the National College of Education, Bandarawela in 2007.

She obtained the second highest marks with an ‘A’ Grade pass at the umpiring and technical exam conducted by the Sri Lanka Badminton Association in 2011.

She has officiated in several badminton events as an umpire and technical officer at home and also participated as an umpire and technical officer at the Asian Badminton Tournament in Wuhan, China in 2017.

She participated as an umpire and official in the Malaysia Badminton Asia Team Championships in 2018 and also participated as an umpire and official at the Commonwealth Games in Australia in 2018. (YK)