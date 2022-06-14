Revelations? “Nationalities” in the 1871 Census of British Ceylon – By Michael Roberts
This table has been kindly abstracted by Iranga Silva of the ICES in Kandy from Michael Roberts, Ismeth Raheem & Percy Colin-Thome: People Inbetween. The Burghers and the Middle Class in the Transformations within Sri Lanka, Ratmalana, Sarvodaya Printers, 1989, pp 202-03.
Source:thuppahis.com
TABLE 21: LIST OF “NATIONALITIES” IN THE 1871 CENSUS with special reference to Colombo and the Coffee Estates
|1
|Population of Colombo
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|Nationality or Race
|2
|3
|4
|% in Colombo
|Population of Ceylon: numbers
|Col.4 as % of Col.6
|Population on coffee estates
|Col. 10 as % of Col.6
|Males
|Females
|Total
|Males
|Females
|Total
|Afghan
|02
|02
|04
|*
|06
|66.6
|+
|+
|+
|+
|African
|01
|–
|01
|*
|11
|9.1
|+
|+
|+
|+
|American
|06
|01
|07
|*
|28
|25.0
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Anglo Indian
|–
|–
|–
|–
|05
|–
|03
|02
|05
|100
|Anglo-Saxon
|01
|–
|01
|*
|06
|16.7
|01
|01
|02
|33.3
|Anglo-Scotch
|–
|–
|–
|*
|01
|–
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Anglo-Swiss
|–
|–
|–
|*
|02
|–
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Arab/Arab descendant
|27
|05
|32
|*
|153
|20.9
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Armenian
|01
|–
|01
|*
|01
|100.0
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Asiatic
|–
|–
|–
|*
|07
|–
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Belgian
|02
|–
|02
|*
|02
|100.0
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Bengalee
|100
|72
|172
|1.5
|691
|24.9
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Brahmin
|42
|09
|51
|*
|778
|6.5
|+
|+
|+
|+
|British
|04
|03
|07
|*
|24
|29.5
|06
|02
|08
|33.3
|Burgher
|1,383
|1,383
|2,766
|2.9
|5,771
|47.9
|54
|34
|88
|1.5
|Burmese
|–
|–
|–
|–
|07
|–
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Caffre
|24
|15
|39
|*
|245
|15.9
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Canadian
|03
|01
|04
|*
|08
|50.0
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Canarese
|–
|–
|–
|*
|35
|—
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Carnatic
|04
|02
|06
|*
|1,800
|0.3
|670
|254
|924
|51.3
|Caucasian
|01
|–
|01
|*
|03
|33.3
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Ceylonese
|46
|54
|100
|0.1
|176
|56.8
|11
|03
|14
|7.9
|Celtic
|01
|02
|03
|*
|22
|13.6
|06
|01
|07
|31.8
|Chetty
|893
|283
|1,176
|1.1
|3,114
|37.7
|24
|04
|28
|0.9
|Chinese
|23
|11
|34
|*
|59
|57.6
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Danish
|01
|–
|01
|*
|07
|14.3
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Dutch
|539
|654
|1,193
|1.2
|2,256
|52.9
|31
|17
|48
|2.1
|Dutch descendant
|192
|186
|378
|0.4
|783
|48.3
|13
|03
|16
|1.7
|East Indian
|16
|13
|29
|*
|65
|44.6
|+
|+
|+
|+
|English
|233
|170
|403
|0.4
|1,776
|22.7
|404
|195
|599
|33.7
|English descendant
|17
|23
|40
|*
|83
|48.2
|01
|+
|01
|1.2
|Eurasian
|776
|820
|1,596
|*
|3,341
|46.5
|01
|+
|01
|1.2
|Euro-African
|–
|–
|–
|–
|01
|–
|+
|+
|+
|+
|European
|124
|86
|210
|0.2
|639
|32.9
|108
|42
|150
|23.5
|European descendant
|48
|47
|95
|0.1
|167
|56.9
|+
|+
|+
|+
|French
|33
|36
|69
|*
|203
|34.0
|07
|06
|13
|6.4
|French descendant
|10
|06
|16
|*
|29
|89.6
|+
|+
|+
|+
|German
|29
|28
|57
|*
|124
|46.0
|10
|01
|11
|8.9
|German descendant
|13
|05
|18
|*
|24
|75.0
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Goanese (sic)
|02
|–
|02
|*
|02
|100.0
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Half Caste
|05
|–
|05
|*
|22
|22.7
|08
|05
|13
|59.1
|Hindostanee
|07
|05
|12
|*
|20
|60.0
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Illyrian
|01
|–
|01
|*
|01
|100.0
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Indo-Briton
|20
|24
|44
|*
|57
|77.2
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Indo-Dutch
|–
|–
|–
|–
|02
|–
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Indo-Portuguese
|–
|–
|–
|–
|03
|–
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Irish
|66
|33
|99
|0.1
|260
|38.1
|38
|11
|49
|18.8
|Irish descendant
|02
|04
|06
|*
|11
|54.5
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Italian
|07
|05
|12
|*
|27
|44.4
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Jew
|–
|01
|01
|*
|01
|100.0
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Mahratta
|01
|–
|01
|*
|29
|3.4
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Maori
|01
|–
|01
|*
|01
|100.0
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Norman
|–
|–
|–
|*
|03
|–
|01
|01
|02
|66.7
|Parsee
|16
|02
|18
|*
|23
|78.3
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Pattany
|160
|129
|289
|0.3
|1,304
|22.2
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Pole
|–
|–
|–
|*
|03
|Polish descendant
|–
|–
|–
|–
|01
|Portuguese
|242
|218
|460
|0.5
|1,229
|37.4
|34
|25
|59
|4.8
|Portuguese descendant
|18
|07
|25
|*
|60
|41.7
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Prussian
|02
|01
|03
|*
|06
|50.0
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Prussian descendant
|–
|–
|–
|*
|02
|–
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Rajpoot
|–
|–
|–
|*
|09
|–
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Russian
|–
|–
|–
|–
|08
|–
|*
|*
|*
|*
|Saxon
|–
|–
|–
|–
|13
|–
|08
|01
|09
|69.2
|Scotch
|100
|36
|136
|0.1
|667
|20.4
|301
|87
|388
|50.7
|Scotch descendent
|–
|–
|–
|–
|04
|–
|*
|*
|*
|*
|Siamese
|–
|–
|–
|–
|07
|–
|*
|*
|*
|*
|Sikh
|–
|–
|–
|–
|04
|–
|*
|*
|*
|*
|Spanish
|04
|01
|05
|*
|07
|71.4
|*
|*
|*
|*
|Swedish
|02
|–
|02
|*
|11
|18.2
|*
|*
|*
|*
|Swiss
|01
|01
|02
|*
|15
|13.3
|–
|03
|03
|20.0
|Syrian
|01
|–
|01
|*
|01
|100.0
|*
|*
|*
|*
|Teutonic
|01
|–
|01
|*
|01
|100.0
|*
|*
|*
|*
|Welsh
|01
|01
|02
|*
|18
|11.1
|10
|01
|11
|61.1
|Malay
|1,221
|1,265
|2,486
|2.6
|6,839
|36.3
|126
|61
|187
|2.7
|Moor
|13,727
|8,662
|22,389
|23.4
|163,516
|13.7
|907
|429
|1,336
|0.8
|Sinhalese
|21,324
|20,836
|42,160
|44.0
|1,669,998
|2.5
|3,966
|428
|4,394
|0.3
|Tamil
|12,325
|6,845
|19,170
|20.2
|534,339
|3.6
|74,488
|40,604
|115,092
|21.5
|Total as above
|53,852
|41,993
|95,833
|100.0
|2,401,069
|*-*
|81,362
|42,292
|-*-
|Total elsewhere
|53,850
|41,953
|85,843
|2,406,262
Column 1 is the principal interest from the point of view expressed in People Inbetween. The statistics have been included in order to serve wider interests.
Sources: Census of the Island of Ceylon, 1871, Colombo: Govt. Printer, 1874.
Cols. 1-4are from Table X: “Nationality of the Inhabitants of the Principal Towns of Ceylon” as well as Table IX.
Col. 6 is from Table IX: “Nationality of the Inhabitants of Ceylon (exclusive of the Military and Shipping)”
Cols. 8-10 are from Table XX: “Nationality of the Population on the Coffee Estates of Ceylon”
Note: The 1871 householders schedule (see Ibid: xxiv) requested each person to provide his or her Name; Relation to Head of Family; Condition: Sex; Age last birthday; Profession or Occupation; Where born; Race; Religious Denomination; If Deaf. Dumb. Blind. Crippled or Insane. It would seem that individuals were left free to stipulate their “race” or “nationality”
Notes: – indicates no persons in Colombo.
* indicates that the percentage is too small to be worth computing.
+ indicates that Table XX does not list these “nationalities” at all.
Totals: There are no totals provided in Table X. so we have added up the figures for columns 1, 2 and 3. The discrepancies are relatively minor, both in terms of internal consistency and with totals delineated elsewhere in the Census. The totals for the columns 8, 9 and 10 are those drawn from Table XX.