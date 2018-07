Meditation kept Thai boys trapped in cave astonishingly calm The twelve Thai boys and their football coach who were trapped in a cave in Thailand got through the ordeal by practising meditation, family members have said, the London Evening Standard today reported.

Six fishermen, trawler stranded 295 miles off Trinco, another located Six fishermen were stranded in their trawler 295 nautical miles east of Trincomalee, since this morning after they had sailed from Beruwala, the Radio Unit of the Department of Fisheries said.

Dr. Rukshan Bellana removed from Blood bank Director of National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) Dr. Rukshan Bellana has been removed from his portfolio today and transferred to the Ministry of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine, officials said.

Lotus Road closed due to protest The Lotus Road between Ceramic Junction to NSA Roundabout has been temporarily closed due to a protest march being carried out by state executive officers, Police said.