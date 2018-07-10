World TT title for Dr Buddy Reid

Dr Buddy Reid (right) with doubles partner Igor Klaf of Australia.

First, a note from Des Kelly on behalf of all eLanka Members…….

THE BUDDY REID STORY (SPORTS)

Heartiest congratulations to both Dr.Buddy Reid & his sports partner Igor Klaf on winning the World Title of Table Tennis doubles in Las Vegas U.S.A. Both these gentlemen were over 75 years of age and, to complete the triumph, Dr.Reid then won the “bronze medal” in the singles event of the same category.

All Lankan/Aussies should be very proud of “Buddy” because, as the name suggests, he was not only a good friend to many, in old Ceylon, he migrated to Australia to achieve the same thing. I am honoured to know him personally, as a friend, and now, a World Champion.

Good luck, God bless you Buddy Reid,

to many, you are a “friend” indeed.

Now, World Champion, at “Ping-Pong”,

you also loved music & a “sing-along”.

Played Clarinet, just for pleasure, too

Buddy, we are all so proud of you.

At 75, plus, you stood each test,

And mate, we salute you,

You are still “THE BEST”!!





Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka

(Editor-in-Chief)

Former Sri Lanka cricketer and table tennis player Dr Buddy Reid crowned himself with glory when he won the over 75 doubles title with Australian partner Igor Klaf at the World Table Tennis Championships held at Las Vegas.

Dr Reid also took the bronze medal in the singles event of the same category to boot.

In the Doubles Dr Reid and Klaf beat players from Germany and America in straight sets and Japan, Germany (twice) in five sets each in the quarterfinals, semi-finals and final.

Dr Reid and Klaf had lost to the same German pair in the final two years ago in Spain.

Dr Reid said, “My picture is now complete, having won all the available titles singles, doubles and mixed from junior level in Sri Lanka to Victoria, Australia and the World Championships.”