Can the SLFP be thrown out? Sampanthan Tamil National Alliance (TNA) leader R. Sampanthan asked in Parliament as to how the new political party Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) could dispense with Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) founded by the late S.W. R. D. Bandaranaike.

Brexit: Foreign Secretary quits adding pressure on PM May Boris Johnson has resigned as UK Foreign Secretary amid a growing political crisis over the UK's Brexit strategy, the BBC reported a short while ago. He is the second senior cabinet minister to quit within hours following Brexit Secretary David Davis's exit.

Carry out a forensic audit to put an end to bond issue: UNP It is high time that a forensic audit was conducted to determine the exact losses, which the Government had suffered from the bond scam and recover that amount from those who were responsible for it, a UNP backbench MP said today.

One killed, two injured in expressway accident A woman was killed and two others were injured after a luxury jeep they were travelling in collided with the crash bar at the Elpitiya in Southern Expressway this afternoon.