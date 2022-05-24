Rick Stein shares the ingredient that ‘makes so much difference to flavour’ of dish- By REBECCA MILLER

Source:Express

RICK STEIN showed BBC Two viewers how to make his pot roast pork on the most recent episode of Rick Stein’s Secret France.

Rick Stein’s tour brought him to Perigord, which is famous for its black truffles and walnuts as well as duck dishes. On his travels, viewers saw the chef pay a visit to his favourite market in the city of Perigueux where an ingredient inspired him to get cooking. But this particular ingredient only pairs well with certain meats.

He then showed BBC Two viewers how to make his dish.

“Inspired by those wonderful flavours, I’m making my own version of a pot roast pork, studded with garlic and served up with hearty root vegetables.”

“While I was strolling through the markets in Perigueux, I was so taken by the Enchaud Perigourdin, which was essentially pork loin studded with garlic and cooked with pigs trotters.

Rick said: “Up in my hideaway, in the hills of Provence I was creating some of the wonderful dishes I’ve discovered on my travels.

“First of all, I’m going to cut the skin off this piece of pork, making sure I leave quite a bit of fat on the skin, because I want it to crisp up.

“Now, I’m just going to make 18 incisions into the flesh of the pork, quite deep and then slicing half a clove of garlic up into quite thin slices.

“But not so thin that I can’t poke the garlic down into those incisions.

“It makes so much difference to the flavour,” he remarked.

“If it was something like spring lamb, you wouldn’t dream of putting garlic in there. “But with a nice loin of pork like this, it just makes it taste absolutely wonderful. “I’m just going to tie the skin back on again, I’m using this rather lovely French butcher twine. “Now put that back in a dish and into the fridge for a couple of hours to let the garlic flavours permeate through the pork,” Rick said.