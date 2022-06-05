Royal College OBA ( RCOBA) NSW and ACT Winter 2022 Update

President Thaya’s visit to Royal College

Thaya had a pleasant back-to-school experience when he visited College whilst he was in Colombo on 19 April. He met with the Principal Mr Sanath Jayalath and members of the RCU including Secretary Dr. Hiran Wimalaratne, Chairman, EDEX and Infrastructure Development Committee (IDC) Mahinda Galagedara and Chairman, Loyalty Pledge Management Committee (LPMC) Abhaya Amaradasa.

Thaya also had the opportunity to visit the Research Activity Room (a RCOBA NSW and ACT project) with the Chairman, EDEX and Infrastructure Development Committee (IDC) Mahinda Galagedara and discuss the progress and future of the scholarship programme we support under the Loyalty Pledge initiative with the Chairman, Loyalty Pledge Management Committee (LPMC) Abhaya Amaradasa.



In keeping with our promise of continuing to fund at least 8 scholarships, RCOBA NSW and ACT has transferred an additional $3,350 since May 2020 to mitigate the impact of reducing interest rates in Sri Lanka.

As you are aware, our recently concluded Medical Aid to Sri Lanka – LRH Medical Supplies Appeal was also result of Thaya’s discussions in April with Dr. Hiran Wimalaratne and Dr Mahesh Kumbukage from the Royal College Doctors Association (RCDA).

Below is a link to a recent interview with a Loyalty Pledge recipient Chairth Kapukotuwa. This is a good testament that the program is working and why RCOBA NSW and ACT should continue to support these deserving students.

https://www.lpmc.lk/had-not- been-for-royal-and-loyalty- pledge-i-would-not-know-where- i-would-have-been-today- charith-kapukotuwa/





Medical Aid to Sri Lanka – LRH Medical Supplies Appeal was a huge success

This was the highlight of the season for me and many others I’m sure. We collected and forwarded an impressive $8,315 in kind to Lady Ridgeway Childrens Hospital. I take this opportunity to once again thank you, the donors and well wishes as well as everyone involved from those who supported us on the ground in Sri Lanka to organise quotes and delivery of these life saving medical supplies in record time and the support extended to us from the LRH Management, Sri Lanka College of Paediatricians (SLCP), RCU and RCDA. If you missed this, there will be other opportunities which the Committee will organise in future.

Please see below a local press release in the Ceylon Daily News in appreciation of the project:

https://www.dailynews.lk/2022/ 05/31/local/279858/royal- college-old-boys-australia- step-save-lives

Sports Corner – warm up!

Selvan (our Treasurer and Sport Coordinator) has been busy!

The usual Bradby Shield Get together sadly had to be cancelled due to uncertainty around game dates and challenges in finding organisers expressed by the Trinity OBA in Sydney. I understand that the 76th Bradby Shield encounter is scheduled to ahead with the 1st Leg on 20 August in Colombo and the 2nd Leg on 3 September Kandy. The games can be watched online.

The Cricket season got off to a cracking start with the Royal vs. St John’s Open 40 over game (played for the second year) on Sunday 29 May at Binalong Park, Toongabbie for the S. Skandakumar Trophy. Royal College captain Charith Amarasinghe won the toss and elected to bat first. Royal scored 290 for 8 in 38 overs, built on an impressive unbeaten century by Geeshanth Paditharatne (Captain Royal College 2015/16) ably supported by Lalin De Silva and Yathees Ruban.

St John College scored 86 and was all out in the 25th over. Royal College retained the Trophy for the second year. Geeshanth was awarded the Man of the Match in recognition of his excellent batting and bowling performances on the day. Both teams and spectators had a great day of cricket.

We are pleased to announce that we have progressed the much-anticipated tennis tournaments, and our inaugural Royal College Tennis Tournament is scheduled for 9am on Sunday 26 June 2022 versus Jaffna Hartley College at the Parramatta City Tennis Centre. We hope we can make this tournament an annual event. Selvan is also working on organising a tournament with our Thomian friends soon!

Here’s how you can help – The Royal College Team needs 10-12 players for the Hartley tournament. If you are interested in taking part, please reach out to Selvan (0406100199) or one of the tournament directors Neshan Dias (0418475464) or Panjan Nagaratnam (0411627046). The final team for the tournament will be selected via a training session organised by the tournament directors. If you have retired from the pro circuit but still keen to support Team Royal, please pass on the message to fellow Royal College tennis players in your network and come to support the team on the 26th at the Parramatta City Tennis Centre!

Boys Night Out in July – Your Party Our Shout!

The much-awaited Boys Night Out will be back bigger and better in July. We encourage you to consider having your batch reunion or get together around this event. Stay tuned for more exciting details. Please note this event is strictly for RCOBA NSW and ACT members only.

How you can help – If you can provide a sponsorship for the event, please contact Kesara Jayasuriya on 0433996906 to discuss available packages.

Whats Next? Stay Tuned

The calendar of events planned by your Committee for the rest of the year is below. We hope we have below a good mix of events for all ages and interests!

+ June/July 2022 – Sri Lanka Inter School Cricket Season commences* ¦ Sydney Melbourne Royal Cricket Encounter (SYD to host)

+ June/July 2022 – Sri Lanka Inter School Tennis Tournament (end June)¦ Royal Boys Night Out (July)

+ September 2022 – RCOBA NSW & ACT Canberra Fellowship Dinner

+ October 2022 – Royal Walk

+ January 2023 – Sydney Royal Thomian Cricket Encounter (26 January)

+ February 2023 – Royal Valentine’s Ball (11 February)

+ March 2023 – AGM and Fellowship Dinner

Thank you and stay warm!

Navaka Arachchige

Secretary

Royal College Old Boys Association of NSW and ACT

Australia