A KELLY-KLASSIC – I’ll break out again, tonight – by Des Kelly
My “Cover” of a song about a prisoner who feels that he should be home again, tonight, written by Whitey Shafer and A.L. (Doodle) Owens, The late, great, Merle Haggard turned it into a hit, & hopefully, our e’Lanka members will enjoy my version, together with self-backing on my Technics keyboard. Its a great song, well suited to “the Hag”, who, in real life, actually broke out of various prisons about 17 times, before he recorded the song.
Desmond Kelly.
(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.