Rt. Hon. SWRD Bandaranaike, Prime Minister of Ceylon (Sri Lanka)

Solomon West Ridgeway Dias Bandaranaike was the founder of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party & served as the fourth prime minister of Ceylon. He was an alumnus of S. Thomas College & Christ Church, Oxford University. Following his assassination in 1959, his widow, Sirimavo Ratwatte Dias Bandaranaike (q.v.), became prime minister of Ceylon and she was the first female to be elected head of government in the world.