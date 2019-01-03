RUMOUR-MONGERS” BEWARE! – By Des Kelly

The above is warning is directed to “whom it may concern”. Lovely Olivia Newton John IS battling cancer, we know this, for a fact. These “R.Ms” (I have decided to abbreviate their full title because that is all they deserve),are trying to “kill-off” this beautiful fighting lady before her time, and it angers me so much, I wish to give the R.Ms a bit of advice. “Whoever you are, you numbskulls, go get some better management, and STOP handling yourselves.

Olivia Newton John’s first brush with breast cancer occurred in 1992. She fought this for 21 years, folks (she is a fighter and certainly not one to give-up easily). She did have a partial mastectomy, all the necessary chemo-therapy that was required and carried on with her life, helping not only herself, but thousands of others, battling the big “C”.

Sadly, she was re-diagnosed with a recurrence of cancer, after a lump was discovered in her shoulder, in 2012.

This lump has now made it’s way to the base of her spine, but, once again, this wonderful lady, and “Superstar” fought her battle bravely, and, to this day, fights on.

R.Ms, take note!!. This writer WAS diagnosed with, firstly, a “melanoma” on the bridge of my nose, had it cut out, at the hospital in Dandenong, Victoria, was then later diagnosed with two rather big “lumps” in my left kidney, and had an operation at the Monash Hospital Melbourne in 2001, still “living-on”, as they say, eighteen years later, with just one kidney to my name (the right one), being a fighter, myself, and learning to “ADAPT” to any situation, as the Royal Ceylon Navy taught me, at the age of eighteen.

I am 83 years old, this year, and still adapt, as I am certain that Olivia will do, too.

Everyone, with any brains, should know that Cancer can NOW be beaten. Still very dangerous, but IT CAN BE BEATEN. These experiences give me the right to, not only caution these “pin-heads” who seem to get some morbid pleasure from spreading rumours, but also to wish Olivia Newton John only, and ALL the very best, with her life, going forward. You still have millions of fans praying for you, Olivia, you still have the Government of Victoria behind you also, and P.M. Andrews, you will always get my vote, plus the votes of thousands, if not millions of Lankan voters, for your generosity as far as Cancer-research is concerned.

I would like to finish this story for eLanka by simply adding that EVERYONE & EVERYTHING has a beginning and an end. This is the total decision by GOD!!. HE created us all, and HE decides when to “pull the plug” on us, no matter who we are. RMs can speculate, all they want to, but GOD will decide when YOU go, too. This is my warning. Olivia Newton John & “your’s truly” will keep fighting, so, GOD bless you, & keep you safe, until He decides, for both you & me.

Desmond Kelly

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.