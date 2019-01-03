LIBRARY ACQUISITIONS – DECEMBER 2018 – by Victor Meldor

by In

VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY

7, Benambra Street, Broadmeadows, Vic 3047, Australia.

Telephone + 61 3 9309 4040

E-mail < melder.rjvm1935@bigpond.com >

Web Site < www.vmsl-library.com >

THOSE WISHING TO DONATE BOOKS & OTHER PUBLICATIONS TO THIS LIBRARY, PLEASE CONTACT ME AT ABOVE ADDRESS, BY EMAIL OR TELEPHONE. Thank You.

ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF DECEMBER 2018

BOOKS

A Heritage of Song, Book 2 . The Musical Journeys of Musicians with Sri Lankan Roots who have performed mainly in English, compiled by

Ishan Bahar, 2017 (Donated by Dallas Achilles, Clayton South)

A Naturalists Guide to the Reptiles of Sri Lanka by Anslem de Silva & Kanishka Ukuwela, 2017. A Field Guide to the Bats of Sri Lanka by Wipula Bandara Yapa, 2017

(No’s 2 & 3, Donated by Roger Thiedeman, Keysborough, Vic)

Kakiyan, The Story of a Crow by Elmo Jayawardena, 2018 (Donated by the Author, Moratuwa, Sri Lanka) The Big Girl by Alagu Subramaniam, 2018. Mission Impossible, Geneva. Sri Lanka’s Counter-Hegemonic Asymmetric Diplomacy at the UN Human Rights Council by Sanja De Silva

Jayatilleka, 2017.

Geoffrey Manning Bawa Decolonizing Architecture by Shanti Jayewardene 2017 Yantra Drawings on Palm Leaf, Sri Lanka by L.S.D.Pieris, 2018

(No’s 5 – 8, Donated by Hemal Gurusinghe, Chelsea Heights, Vic)

MAGAZINES.

HI!! – The Society Magazine, Sri Lanka, Series 16, Vol 2, 2018. (Donated by Hemal Gurusinghe, Chelsea Heights, Vic) HI!! – The Society Magazine, Sri Lanka, Series 16, Vol 4, 2018. ‘Serendib’, The In Flight Magazine of Sri Lankan Airlines, Vol 38, No 5, July 2018

(No 3, Donated by Roger Thiedeman, Keysborough, Vic)

NEWSLETTERS.

“Outreach” Newsletter – Voluntary Outreach Club Inc, December 2018 News Bulletin – Burgher Association (Australia) Inc, Summer 2018 “The Old Aloysian”, Journal of The old Aloysians Sports Club (Australia) Inc, December 2018.

OTHERS.

Souvenir, Sri Lankan Study Centre for the Advancement of Technology & Social Welfare (SCATS), 25th Anniversary, October 7, 2017. Souvenir, Melbourne Talents “Autumn Breeze”, Dinner Dance, May 26, 2018 CDF Patient Transport Charity, Bi-Annual Edition, Issue IV, 2018

(No’s 1 – 3, Donated by Hemal Gurusinghe, Chelsea Heights, Vic)