LIBRARY ACQUISITIONS – DECEMBER 2018 – by Victor Meldor

VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY
ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF DECEMBER 2018
ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF DECEMBER 2018
BOOKS
- A Heritage of Song, Book 2 . The Musical Journeys of Musicians with Sri Lankan Roots who have performed mainly in English, compiled by
Ishan Bahar, 2017 (Donated by Dallas Achilles, Clayton South)
- A Naturalists Guide to the Reptiles of Sri Lanka by Anslem de Silva & Kanishka Ukuwela, 2017.
- A Field Guide to the Bats of Sri Lanka by Wipula Bandara Yapa, 2017
(No’s 2 & 3, Donated by Roger Thiedeman, Keysborough, Vic)
- Kakiyan, The Story of a Crow by Elmo Jayawardena, 2018 (Donated by the Author, Moratuwa, Sri Lanka)
- The Big Girl by Alagu Subramaniam, 2018.
- Mission Impossible, Geneva. Sri Lanka’s Counter-Hegemonic Asymmetric Diplomacy at the UN Human Rights Council by Sanja De Silva
Jayatilleka, 2017.
- Geoffrey Manning Bawa Decolonizing Architecture by Shanti Jayewardene 2017
- Yantra Drawings on Palm Leaf, Sri Lanka by L.S.D.Pieris, 2018
(No’s 5 – 8, Donated by Hemal Gurusinghe, Chelsea Heights, Vic)
MAGAZINES.
- HI!! – The Society Magazine, Sri Lanka, Series 16, Vol 2, 2018. (Donated by Hemal Gurusinghe, Chelsea Heights, Vic)
- HI!! – The Society Magazine, Sri Lanka, Series 16, Vol 4, 2018.
- ‘Serendib’, The In Flight Magazine of Sri Lankan Airlines, Vol 38, No 5, July 2018
(No 3, Donated by Roger Thiedeman, Keysborough, Vic)
NEWSLETTERS.
- “Outreach” Newsletter – Voluntary Outreach Club Inc, December 2018
- News Bulletin – Burgher Association (Australia) Inc, Summer 2018
- “The Old Aloysian”, Journal of The old Aloysians Sports Club (Australia) Inc, December 2018.
OTHERS.
- Souvenir, Sri Lankan Study Centre for the Advancement of Technology & Social Welfare (SCATS), 25th Anniversary, October 7, 2017.
- Souvenir, Melbourne Talents “Autumn Breeze”, Dinner Dance, May 26, 2018
- CDF Patient Transport Charity, Bi-Annual Edition, Issue IV, 2018
(No’s 1 – 3, Donated by Hemal Gurusinghe, Chelsea Heights, Vic)