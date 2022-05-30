Sangakkara and Solanki about their Success at IPL 2022 – By Dr Michael Roberts

Shashank Kishore*&* at ESPNcricinfo, 29 May 2022,

source:thuppahis.com

“At the auction table, we spent 90-95% of our purse on putting together our first XI. We worked hard on data to work on the players we wanted. We put emphasis on experience at the moment. We have a smattering of youngsters who will become stars later, but our first XI has a strong share of seasoned internationals… Wins don’t just happen. It takes a lot of planning, hard work, execution on the field.” ……………… Royals’ director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara says reaching the final is a culmination of a process they started even before the auction

“We have an opportunity to do something special. But, to some extent, what we have achieved so far is something special. I would congratulate everybody that’s been involved in this franchise for what we have achieved so far. There is more for us to achieve – not only this year but as a group going forward as well. This is just the next step for us.”Titans’ director of cricket Vikram Solanki believes this is just the start of something special for Titans

*************

KUMAR forced to ham it up …. !@#! …. even though the Rajasthan Royals revealed that they were not teddy bears on the field (especially with slinger Lasith in their coaching team) !!