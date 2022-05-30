Sangakkara and Solanki about their Success at IPL 2022 – By Dr Michael Roberts
Shashank Kishore*&* at ESPNcricinfo, 29 May 2022,
source:thuppahis.com
“At the auction table, we spent 90-95% of our purse on putting together our first XI. We worked hard on data to work on the players we wanted. We put emphasis on experience at the moment. We have a smattering of youngsters who will become stars later, but our first XI has a strong share of seasoned internationals… Wins don’t just happen. It takes a lot of planning, hard work, execution on the field.” ……………… Royals’ director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara says reaching the final is a culmination of a process they started even before the auction
“We have an opportunity to do something special. But, to some extent, what we have achieved so far is something special. I would congratulate everybody that’s been involved in this franchise for what we have achieved so far. There is more for us to achieve – not only this year but as a group going forward as well. This is just the next step for us.”Titans’ director of cricket Vikram Solanki believes this is just the start of something special for Titans
KUMAR forced to ham it up …. !@#! …. even though the Rajasthan Royals revealed that they were not teddy bears on the field (especially with slinger Lasith in their coaching team) !!