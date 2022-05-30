“AGE IS JUST A NUMBER” – by Des Kelly

We have often heard this quote, usually around the birthdays of family or friends, and it is so very true.

However, very few persons tend to reach the magic

Century that earns them a privjoate letter from our

reigning Monarch, Queen Elizabeth ll.

Now, here is a Japanese lady who has lived to the

grand old age of 119, and has just passed on, after

having notched up this “highest age record”, and

Charles Schokman has sent in this amazing story,

for which we thank him. Without further ado, here

is the story in/full, for all the avid readers of e’Lanka.

Desmond Kelly.)

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.

The world’s oldest person, Kane Tanaka, has died in Japan aged 119

The 119-year-old was born on 2 January 1903 and married her husband a century ago. Source:sbs.com.au

A Japanese woman certified the world’s oldest person has died at the age of 119, local officials have said. Kane Tanaka was born on 2 January 1903 in the southwestern Fukuoka region of Japan, the same year the Wright brothers flew for the first time and Marie Curie became the first woman to win a Nobel Prize.

Ms Tanaka was in relatively good health until recently and lived at a nursing home, where she enjoyed board games, solving maths problems, soda and chocolate. In her younger years, she ran various businesses including a noodle shop and a rice cake store. She married Hideo Tanaka a century ago in 1922, giving birth to four children and adopting a fifth. She had planned to use a wheelchair to take part in the torch relay for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, but the pandemic prevented her from doing so. When the Guinness World Records recognised her as the oldest person alive in 2019, she was asked what moment she was the most happy in life. Her answer: “Now.”